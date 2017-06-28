Open Thread 78.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
What was the effect of the camera on art?
Many people say that it caused impressionism or modernism to avoid competing with the camera. It certainly destroyed the business of portrait painting. While a large shock, why did that have the effects it did?
I recently came across a somewhat different claim. Interviewed by Bret Easton Ellis, Peter Bogdanovich says at 1:13 (heavily edited)
Have you seen this before? Do you have the original source? When did he say it? “The old man” suggests late in life, but the film director Bogdanovich might just be distinguishing him from the director Jean Renoir. Renoir died in 1919, which is fairly early to talk about modernism. I don’t know if he was talking about the evolution of painting, or just complaining about the kids these days. But it should be relevant to the evolution of painting. And he is certainly denying that impressionism was a response to the camera.
I don’t have much to add except to link to this Quora answer, arguing that photography has distorted what people perceive as “realistic.” While cameras are very realistic, they do have biases and introduce unique distortions, but people are so used to these that other realistic media that are also very realistic start to feel strange. (Another example that occurs to me: lens flare in first-person video games)
Ok, I would like to comment on the Competition Cooperation Paradigm and the way it has changed game theory and current understanding of the Selfish Gene.
And answer any questions anyone has.
Faceless Craven said that of course, a mix of cooperation and competition is the optimal strategy, and hes partly correct. The thing about complexity science is that these obvious truths are first level accessible– a “commonsense” model. Complexity science is all about modelling Nature, and two good introductory books are Per Bak– How Nature Works and Yaneer Bar-Yam — why Things Work.
So Dawkin’s model in the Selfish Gene is what is described as a gene-centered model– that is
So in Dawkins POV we humans are just vectors for hosts of quasi-parasitic DNA codon sets.
Here is Dr. Bar-Yam’s non-technical explanation. Bar-Yam wrote the textbook I used in school for Complex Systems.
I will break this up so I dont use too many links.
Farnam Street blog–
Dr. Baranger–
So this has led to research efforts on the nature of altruistic behavior in animal populations, like why do grey wolf packs restrict breeding to the dominant male and female pack-leaders? Or why some species quit breeding altogether in a shared environment with other species?
http://me.necsi.edu/cooperation/4.html
And here is a link to Dr. Bar-Yam mathematical proof by mean-field-approximation for the mathematically inclined.
Anecdata on metabolic set points: I’ve had depression on and off my whole life, recently it’s been pretty bad, very lethargic. Also been trying to lose a little weight for a while (just a few pounds above optimal on BMI), but my body likes to stay right where it’s at. Noticed that I seemed to be eating almost nothing, added it up and got around 1000 calories per day (maintenance should be ~2000 for me). Made myself eat a bunch more, and immediately have been way more motivated and energetic. So apparently my metabolism doesn’t even bother to make me hungry, and would rather leave me staring at the walls in a stupor all day than burn fat.
The housing market in San Francisco (and more generally the Bay Area) gets increasingly dire. No one seems to be able to agree on what to do about it.
https://techcrunch.com/2014/04/14/sf-housing/
http://www.slate.com/articles/business/metropolis/2017/06/yimbys_and_the_dsa_can_t_get_along_despite_their_common_enemy_high_rent.html
https://techcrunch.com/gallery/actual-rooms-for-rent-in-sf-that-are-more-than-your-midwestern-mortgage/
I’m surprised some of the major employers like Apple and Google haven’t started saying, loudly, that if this mess isn’t cleared up they will start migrating more of those sweet, sweet six-figure jobs to cheaper places.