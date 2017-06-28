NꙮW WITH MꙮRE MULTIꙮCULAR ꙮ

Open Thread 78.75

Posted on June 28, 2017 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

7 Responses to Open Thread 78.75

  1. Douglas Knight says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    What was the effect of the camera on art?

    Many people say that it caused impressionism or modernism to avoid competing with the camera. It certainly destroyed the business of portrait painting. While a large shock, why did that have the effects it did?

    I recently came across a somewhat different claim. Interviewed by Bret Easton Ellis, Peter Bogdanovich says at 1:13 (heavily edited)

    When still photography came in, it was the death of the amateur painter—they took a picture instead. Auguste Renoir, the old man, regretted that very much because he said that amateur painters could appreciate how difficult it was to paint a picture. They understood how difficult it was to do what the impressionists did, or what Rembrandt did.

    Have you seen this before? Do you have the original source? When did he say it? “The old man” suggests late in life, but the film director Bogdanovich might just be distinguishing him from the director Jean Renoir. Renoir died in 1919, which is fairly early to talk about modernism. I don’t know if he was talking about the evolution of painting, or just complaining about the kids these days. But it should be relevant to the evolution of painting. And he is certainly denying that impressionism was a response to the camera.

    • smocc says:
      June 28, 2017 at 7:33 pm

      I don’t have much to add except to link to this Quora answer, arguing that photography has distorted what people perceive as “realistic.” While cameras are very realistic, they do have biases and introduce unique distortions, but people are so used to these that other realistic media that are also very realistic start to feel strange. (Another example that occurs to me: lens flare in first-person video games)

  2. bintchaos says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Ok, I would like to comment on the Competition Cooperation Paradigm and the way it has changed game theory and current understanding of the Selfish Gene.
    And answer any questions anyone has.
    Faceless Craven said that of course, a mix of cooperation and competition is the optimal strategy, and hes partly correct. The thing about complexity science is that these obvious truths are first level accessible– a “commonsense” model. Complexity science is all about modelling Nature, and two good introductory books are Per Bak– How Nature Works and Yaneer Bar-Yam — why Things Work.
    So Dawkin’s model in the Selfish Gene is what is described as a gene-centered model– that is

    it pulls together the “gene-centered” view of evolution: It is not really individuals being selected for in the competition for life, but their genes.


    So in Dawkins POV we humans are just vectors for hosts of quasi-parasitic DNA codon sets.
    Here is Dr. Bar-Yam’s non-technical explanation. Bar-Yam wrote the textbook I used in school for Complex Systems.

    • bintchaos says:
      June 28, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      I will break this up so I dont use too many links.
      Farnam Street blog–

      Genes are competing with each other, as are individuals, tribes, and species. Yet at every level, they are also cooperating. The success of the human species is clearly due to its ability to cooperate in large numbers; and yet any student of war can attest to its deadly competitive nature. Similar dynamics are at play with ants, rats, and chimpanzees, among other species of insect and animal.


      Dr. Baranger–

      Complexity involves an interplay between cooperation and competition.
      Once again this is an interplay between scales. The usual situation is that competition on
      scale n is nourished by cooperation on the finer scale below it (scale n+ 1). Insect colonies
      like ants, bees, or termites provide a spectacular demonstration of this. For a sociological
      example, consider the bourgeois families of the 19th century, of the kind described by Jane
      Austen or Honor ́e de Balzac. They competed with each other toward economic success and toward procuring the most desirable spouses for their young people. And they succeeded
      better in this if they had the unequivocal devotion of all their members, and also if all
      their members had a chance to take part in the decisions. Then of course there is war
      between nations and the underlying patriotism that supports it. Once we understand this
      competition-cooperation dichotomy, we are a long way from the old clich ́e of “the survival of the fittest”, which has done so much damage to the understanding of evolution in the public’s mind.

      So this has led to research efforts on the nature of altruistic behavior in animal populations, like why do grey wolf packs restrict breeding to the dominant male and female pack-leaders? Or why some species quit breeding altogether in a shared environment with other species?
      http://me.necsi.edu/cooperation/4.html

  3. J says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Anecdata on metabolic set points: I’ve had depression on and off my whole life, recently it’s been pretty bad, very lethargic. Also been trying to lose a little weight for a while (just a few pounds above optimal on BMI), but my body likes to stay right where it’s at. Noticed that I seemed to be eating almost nothing, added it up and got around 1000 calories per day (maintenance should be ~2000 for me). Made myself eat a bunch more, and immediately have been way more motivated and energetic. So apparently my metabolism doesn’t even bother to make me hungry, and would rather leave me staring at the walls in a stupor all day than burn fat.

  4. johan_larson says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    The housing market in San Francisco (and more generally the Bay Area) gets increasingly dire. No one seems to be able to agree on what to do about it.

    https://techcrunch.com/2014/04/14/sf-housing/

    http://www.slate.com/articles/business/metropolis/2017/06/yimbys_and_the_dsa_can_t_get_along_despite_their_common_enemy_high_rent.html

    https://techcrunch.com/gallery/actual-rooms-for-rent-in-sf-that-are-more-than-your-midwestern-mortgage/

    I’m surprised some of the major employers like Apple and Google haven’t started saying, loudly, that if this mess isn’t cleared up they will start migrating more of those sweet, sweet six-figure jobs to cheaper places.

Leave a Reply