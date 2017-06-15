NꙮW WITH MꙮRE MULTIꙮCULAR ꙮ

Open Thread 77.75

Posted on June 15, 2017 by Scott Alexander

This is the biweekly hidden open Thread.

  1. biblicalsausage says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Turn in your Bibles to the Book of Genesis, chapter 30.

    We find Jacob, his two wives, and their two female slaves, engaged in an epic child-having competition. Early in the lead, the less-favored wife Leah manages to produce four children. Rachel, the better-loved but infertile wife, gives her slave Bilhah to Jacob, who produces two children, at which point Rachel announces that she has won the contest. It’s difficult to see how having two children (kinda sorta) outweighs having four children directly, but that’s how Rachel sees it.

    Leah, who is not getting pregnant any more, gives her slave Zilpah to Jacob, and Jacob has two kids by Zilpah. The score is now six to two.

    Around this time, as grain is being harvested, Leah’s oldest boy, Reuben, finds some mandrakes, a plant superstitiously associated with fertility, out in a field. Reuben brings back the mandrakes to Leah. Rachel, hearing about the find, decides this might be just the ticket to get her into the baby-making business, and so she goes and asks Leah to give her the mandrakes.

    Leah is not pleased at all by the request. As she sees it, her sister-wife Rachel has been monopolizing Jacob’s attentions, and so she is not disposed to grant Leah’s request. So Rachel offers Leah a deal. “Give me the mandrakes, and I’ll have Jacob sleep with you.” Leah accepts.

    That evening, as Jacob is walking home from work, Leah goes out to meet him, and says, “You’ve gotta sleep with me tonight, because I’ve paid Rachel for your services.” If Jacob had any reaction to Rachel pimping him out like this, the text does not record it.

    Jacob upholds Rachel’s deal, and sleeps with Leah. She immediately conceives and has a fifth son, and after that a sixth.

    There is an irony here. Leah has a fertility drug, and Rachel gets her hands on it. But the net result is that it is Leah, not Rachel, who winds up having the additional children.

    (PS: The story also connects the mandrakes episode with the birth of the fifth son Issachar via etymology. Details available on request.)

  2. Brad says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:33 am

    77.5 failed miserably as a culture war free open thread. Is the beginning of a trend or an aberration?

  3. Philippe Lemoine says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:39 am

    I asked for recommendations of people to follow on Twitter on the last open thread, but didn’t get a lot of replies, so I figured that I would ask again. I’m looking for people who frequently share interesting articles, make intelligent comments, etc. It can be people who are anywhere on the political spectrum, as long as they are smart and/or frequently share interesting stuff. I’m interested in politics, philosophy, mathematics, economics, biology, statistics, sociology, etc. I’m pretty much interested in everything, so if you know people who share interesting stuff on Twitter, please let me know. I’m also interested in anything that explains how Twitter works and what are some of the ways in which it can be used.

  4. Sniffnoy says:
    June 15, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I tried to report a comment yesterday and when I did I just got a message saying “Cheater, huh?”. What’s up with that?

