Open Thread 76.75

What is the general opinion here regarding psychedelics? Are they capable of life-changing PTSD-curing results as claimed by MAPS and other organisations?
I can offer my personal experience with psychedelics and some [citation needed]-inferences based on some reading on the subject. I have no direct personal experience with PTSD or any mental disorder.
The most potent psychedelic I have experience with is taking acid, which i’ve done twice. It was an extremely powerful experience and one I don’t think my brain can handle going through again. I clearly felt that my brain had been altered even after the trip ended, and even now (about 5 years later) I attribute noticeable changes in my personality to the trip. I used to be very introverted and harbour a distaste for humanity which bordered on nihilistic. My personality changed – lower in neuroticism and higher in openness (measured subjectively).
The reading i’ve done around MDMA is that in controlled studies participants were one standard deviation higher in openness after taking the drug. I’ve done MDMA plenty of times also, and can vouch for these effects, although your mileage may vary.
As an engineer/scientist I took a very formal approach to experimental drug use and kept detailed logs of my real-time experiences. If you’re interested I can summarise these experiences for you, but if I understand anything about psychedelics is that the effects are highly dependent on your state of mind going into the trip, so again YMMV.
Regarding PTSD, I’ve heard from clinical psychologists that people with PTSD tend to need to develop a very sophisticated concept of “good and evil” in order to overcome their condition. Jordan Peterson has a lot to say on this subject, and his lectures are available on youtube. Perhaps psychedelics would pull different levers to clinical therapy, instead working by alleviating the anxiety component as a result of lowering neuroticism, which as I said earlier has been my experience.
TBH it has been a while since I looked at the literature but I don’t recall the MAPS-papers necessarily claiming life-changing results. So full disclaimer here that i’m pulling a lot of half-remembered shit out of my arse. However from what I recall they tended to acknowledge the low n and blinding difficulties, in the papers that is, not necessarily the pop-sci literature reporting on it.
I think the results were fairly encouraging in terms of effect size but there’s the matter of very, very low n’s. The biological and psychological mechanisms seem to make a lot of sense so really it is just a matter of waiting for replication in a larger group.
From a personal perspective I tend to think that certain psychs have a lot of potential in that respect, and I think that in the proper context they could be useful. I struggle to see them as a ‘cure-all’ which is claimed by a lot of the weird units that tend to advocate for immediate application. But in terms of lowering barriers in very difficult psychotherapy, yeah fully on board with them as potential adjuvants. Specific to MDMA, I think that the literature around potential harms has gotten a touch stronger over the last ~5 years, but i’m still personally happy with occasional moderate recreational use. LSD/psylocybin wise, i’m not as familiar with the research but I think there’s reasonable potential there for use in a similar manner. Not as standalone therapy however.
I’ve taken LSD, 2CB and Psilocybin via mushrooms about 15 times in total.
The first two can lead to extremely intense experiences that are impossible to put in words. You sort of feel like there is this new way of perceiving world/having feelings/being conscious.
I can definitely see how this kind of experience forces someone to reevaluate their choices in the same way that some events make people flip on the God question. People usually try to infer too much from their trips and treat them like mystical prophecies when they are largely just very surreal dreams.
So yeah, I guess it can have life-changing effects in a similar way that any emotionally extreme event can. I think it is less likely if you are rationally grounded and realise that, for example, the shared consciousness you experienced was just an illusion and not an aspect of reality that is normally hidden.
I didn’t not expect such extreme long lasting changes. However, the experience definitely convinced me how fragile rationality is, how a small amount of chemical can make all of your models unusable (temporarily). After taking it, I appreciate a lot more that people are just slaves to their chemistry, e.g. some people cannot help being too emotional because of hormones.
In a way I probably am more open to crazy ideas. In the sense that I understand how someone can be 100% sure that aliens built pyramids or whatever. During trips I temporarily believed pretty mad things. Importantly, the experience did not convince me to start believing these things. Only to appreciate what cognitive failure can lead to those beliefs. Many LSD-taking people do become religious (i.e. evidence resilient) on silly issues — but it might that it’s just tapping in their inclinations to believe things without evidence — I imagine many transformative religious experiences would be able to make them behave this way.
Mushrooms are insignificant in comparison.
With all that said people react very differently to LSD (from my observations). My trips are always algorithmic, often about recursions or weird loops, universe actually being a simulation and me having strong evidence for it, consciousness being the only thing that actually exists or me being a Boltzmann brain, etc. Usually introverted philosopher-types particularly enjoy psychedelics (enjoy is probably a wrong word, the experience is not guaranteed to be pleasant (cf.
MDMA
Overall, I do think it makes you appreciate some things more. I tend to treat it as a crazy roller-coaster ride rather than a transformative experience with some subconscious goal.
PS. The times I was most scared in my life was on psychedelics. I still feel slightly agitated when I try to recall the particular feelings I had. Not sure if an extreme trip could actually trigger PTSD in someone.
Any estimates for what the equivalent page length for Unsong might be if it were a book? Just a rough estimate would do, based on word count or whatever. For that matter, even the word count would be helpful.
(I keep track of every book I read in a spreadsheet, and I can’t stand to leave a column blank)
(Also: holy crap Unsong was amazing. Congrats Scott!)
The book is about 240k words. I think you’d do fine to estimate 900 pages of paperback novel format.
I wish there was an abridged version.
Today is the 101st anniversary of the Battle of Jutland, and as such, I will be writing the first of what I expect to be several posts on it. (Series index)
Jutland: Strategic Background
The Battle of Jutland, the greatest clash of dreadnoughts in history, was fought on May 31st and June 1st, 1916. This was the titanic clash of the British and German fleets that both sides had been waiting for since the outbreak of war.
At the beginning of the war, both sides had known that the primary use of seapower would be to interdict the enemy’s trade. The British did this by declaring a blockade, and searching any ship that tried to enter the North Sea, while the Germans initially dispatched commerce raiders against the British. These were quickly hunted down, which lead to the switch to submarines.
The British blockade proved very effective, and the restrictions it imposed on the German economy were vital to the eventual Allied victory. However, it relied heavily on converted merchant ships to do the actual inspection, and they would have been easy prey for the Germans in the event that the British fleet was destroyed.
The primary German force was the High Seas Fleet, based in Wilhelmshaven, on the North Sea coast of Germany, to the west of Denmark. The British based their main body, the Grand Fleet, in the Orkney Islands north of Scotland, while their battlecruisers were based out of Rosyth, not far from Edinburgh, in southern Scotland. They were positioned there to make it easier to intercept any attempt by the Germans to repeat their earlier battlecruiser raids on the British coast. These raids were often covered by the entire High Seas Fleet, in an attempt to trap detachments of the British fleet, wearing it down until it could be defeated in battle. So far, the Germans had done fairly minimal damage to the British coast, and had been unable to bring the British fleet to action. The British had likewise been unable to do significant damage to the Germans, the biggest ship lost so far in the North Sea being the German semi-battlecruiser Blucher at the Battle of Dogger Bank. Everyone was getting tired of running aimlessly around the North Sea, and wanted action.
While the advantages for the Germans in the event of a British defeat are obvious, there would have been substantial advantages to the British in the event of a victory, too. There had long been advocates of a ‘Baltic Strategy’ in the RN, the idea of landing a force on the Baltic coast of Germany. However, it had been considered too risky with the German fleet still active, capable of either appearing behind them in the Skaggerak or transiting the Kiel Canal and coming from the side. That said, the main advocate of the Baltic Strategy was Jackie Fisher, who had many ideas, some very good (HMS Dreadnought) and some very bad (HMS Incomparable). A more likely result would have been the British running convoys through the Baltic to St. Petersburg, which would have greatly increased the British ability to supply Russia. The follow-on effects of that (and the potential for early British intervention in the Russian Revolutions) are massive, but outside the scope of this post.
Jutland: Forces and Commanders
The prime British battle force was the Grand Fleet, under the command of Admiral Sir John Rushworth Jellicoe. Jellicoe was one of the RN’s leading gunnery officers who had served, among other posts, as the second-in-command of HMS Victoria, a senior officer in the relief force raised during the Boxer Rebellion (during which time he was badly wounded), Director of Naval Ordnance (and one of Dreyer’s leading supporters in his battle with Pollen) and Third Sea Lord (the officer in charge of ship and equipment procurement). On the outbreak of War, Churchill appointed him to command of the Grand Fleet. Jellicoe was a cautious officer from a middle-class background.
The Grand Fleet itself had 28 dreadnought battleships at Jutland, out of the 32 assigned to it at that time. (3 of the remaining 4 were in dry dock, while the last, Royal Sovereign, had been in commission only 3 weeks.) There were 6 ships with 15 in guns, 1 with 14 in, 11 with 13.5 in and 10 with 12 in, a total broadside of approximately 400,000 lb.
The British Battlecruisers were a separate unit, under the command of Vice Admiral Sir David Richard Beatty. Beatty was a very different man from Jellicoe, flamboyant, ambitious and obsessed with his own legend. He had risen rapidly through the ranks, and distinguished himself in the Sudan, fighting in the Battle of Omdurman. He also took part in the suppression of the Boxer Rebellion, and was wounded, although not as severely as Jellicoe. His career afterwards was somewhat less distinguished, as he turned down a post as second-in-command of the Atlantic Fleet on the urging of his wife, which nearly forced him to retire. His career was saved by Churchill, who had met him in the Sudan, and who put him in charge of the battlecruisers.
Under normal circumstances, Beatty would have had 10 battlecruisers, but he went into action with only 6. One was in drydock following a collision, while three others had been detatched for gunnery training. To replace them, Beatty had been given the 5th Battle Squadron, composed of four Queen Elizabeth-class battleships, the most powerful ships afloat. They were capable of 24 kts, as opposed to 21 for most of the British battleships and 25-28 for the battlecruisers. (These 4 are also counted as part of the 28 that Jellicoe had, as they rejoined his fleet partway through the action.)
The main body of the High Seas Fleet was commanded by Vice Admiral Reinhard Scheer, a torpedo specialist known as ‘the man in the iron mask’ for his strict discipline. His career was less colorful than those of his British opponents, and he was the third wartime commander of the High Seas Fleet, after his predecessors, Friedrich von Ingenohl and Hugo von Paul had been replaced for being too cautious.
He had only 16 dreadnoughts, along with 6 pre-dreadnoughts brought along to bolster the fleet. This was all of the ships available to him, although they suffered in comparison to the British fleet, having a total broadside weight of approximately 200,000 lb, and no guns larger than 12 in.
Like the British, the Germans separated their battlecruisers, into a force called the I Scouting Group under Franz von Hipper. Hipper, another torpedo officer, was unusual in that he had avoided almost all formal military schooling and staff positions during this rise to Flag Rank. He had become friends with the Kaiser, which helped a lot. He was placed in command of the I Scouting Group in 1913.
The Scouting Group itself had only 5 ships, like their battleship brethern, somewhat underarmed relative to their opponents, but significantly better protected.
One of the reasons why I like coming here is because of all the conservative voices. I’m more of a classical liberal myself and in the hypercurated bubble that is built for/by each of us, I’m exposed entirely to left-leaning voices.
I have conservative friends and family members IRL, but it’s hard to engage them in a serious discussion without “winning” being a feature thereof. Some of them are genuinely (and endearingly) befuddled when they find I believe certain liberal things, despite being smart and conscientious (at least insofar as they think I am). It’s a serious barrier to learning more about genuine conservative thinking : either I am the opponent, or it is baffling how I could be on the opponent’s side.
I want to learn more about modern conservatism. To that end, I want to ask specific questions, and I’m hoping you will answer. If there’s an obvious follow-up question, or I need clarification, I will ask other questions. Otherwise, my default setting is shut up and listen. I will try this out several times in culture-war-permitted open threads.
I would ask two favors, because if this erupts into a massively multiplayer online mutual blowtorching, I will not learn anything and might get banhammered. Firstly, Red Tribers : I think it would be easiest to learn from conservative ideas allowed to stand on their own, without resorting to mere opposition to liberal ideas (though, obviously, if I ask what you don’t like about a certain liberal idea, that’s unavoidable). Second, Blue Tribers : I hope you will let any responses stand on their own, without any attempt to rebut them / pick a fight / sneer / etc. Even if you think something is flat wrong, please try to hold your peace in my subthread.
First two questions :
1. What would you like me to know? Plain and simple. I will ask this every time.
2. A consistent message from my conservative friends (and from conservative media) is that Obama’s presidency was a disaster for the country. Which of Obama’s policies, philosophies, doctrines, etc., do you think have been harmful and why?
Disclaimer: I grew up and was educated in a heavily liberal area (Massachusetts) so while I identify to the best of my ability as conservative (leaning libertarian), I’m not a prototypical conservative (and lack several of the stereotypical qualities, such as being deeply religious – I’m pretty comfortably ignostic/indifferent to religion.) That all said, I’m passionately in favor of your efforts to hear different viewpoints from your own, so will offer what I can for you to take or leave.
1. Willpower is weak and incentives are strong. A well-understood system that incentivizes “correct” behavior is always going to be more successful than a well-intentioned but poorly understood system (with inadvertent but inevitable bad incentives.) I’d much prefer a super simple {tax plan/regulatory code/etc} – even one with obvious disadvantages, or inequality! – than a complex one, because it means
A. We will actually be able to pinpoint the source of problems with it and talk effectively about them, rather than needing to debate extremely complex details of subtle third-order effects. (Yes, third-order effects still exist, but IMO become less important in the fact of very straightforward and large first-order effects.)
B. Learned people have a much lower threshold of understanding to engage with the law, and can therefore more easily note definitive mistakes.
C. Both A and B contribute to greater efficiency in updating existing laws.
In short, I’m for an active iteration approach, rather than a just-keep-stacking-until-we’ve-plugged-all-the-holes approach.
2. Like I said, not a prototypical conservative – while I disagreed with some of Obama’s policies, I thought he was obviously a well intentioned, reasonably pragmatic and intelligent person with intent to help the country as much as he could. I largely disagree with his approach to problems more so than their existence – global warming clearly exists and should be worried about, but I disagree with his attitude that assumes a bunch of contentious points, such as
A. It’s possible for humans to mitigate global warming at this stage to a level of effect that matters
B. The costs of global warming (appropriately discounted to the present) are sufficiently high that it truly is in my (and my countrymen’s) best interests to invest significantly in preventing it.
C. The correct solution to global warming has nothing to do with recognizing we fucked up and getting off the planet. (This is probably more of a nutjob-geek attitude than a conservative one, but what the hell.)
I could comment on other disagreements but they start to rapidly turn into something like “Obama/liberals argue this, which I think is nonsense”…I don’t mean those comments in an offensive way, but per your guidelines will refrain. Feel free to ask about specific values/policies/etc though and I’d be happy to respond!
Libertarian here, not conservative, but we often get lumped into the same bucket.
On #2, the most harmful of Obama’s polices has been the one where all of his allegedly good polices were paid for with trillion-dollar budget deficits, resulting in a twenty trillion dollar national debt. And this isn’t a generic complaint against liberals and/or Democrats; Bill Clinton gets full marks for being the only US president in the past forty-plus years to have even briefly balanced the budget. Well, OK, half marks – congress had something to do with that, as did a generally favorable economy. Barack Obama, by comparison, borrowed more money than every other US president in history combined.
Anybody saying that this isn’t “real” debt because “we owe it to ourselves” or because it is denominated in US dollars and we can print as many of those as we like or any other such thing, is a con artist or the willing victim of a con artist. That is real debt. And it is owed to real people, who expect to be paid in money they can use to e.g. buy retirement homes in Florida at approximately the current market price. Any clever scheme we come up with for not paying them what we owe them, will have catastrophic effects.
We have, as a nation, been living far beyond our means by paying – not for “investments” but for day-to-day expenses – on the national credit card. That card has, for the moment, an extremely low APR, but the rate is subject to change without our consent and the credit limit is undefined. Come the day when we hit that limit, the very best we can hope for are sudden austerity programs on par with what the EU has been trying to impose on Greece. More plausibly, the US government will insist that the laws of economics can be told to go away, and learn Venezuela-style that they cannot.
So tell me all about the great things Obama has done, about how his stimulus plan brought us recovery from the crash of 2008 and how the ACA brought health insurance to twenty million Americans and whatnot. These are all good things. They’ve made life unambiguously better for many people. They are all going away. They are probably going away in your lifetime. What replaces them, will be a nightmare far worse than what we had before Obama, and it will hit hardest the very people Obama imagined he was helping.
Closely related, would be the Obama doctrine of “You Didn’t Build That!”, the attitude that all good things stem from the direct action of the Community as channeled through the State. First, because it directly justifies the State’s trillions of dollars in deficit spending. Second, because it creates a culture of dependency that makes it all but impossible to steer away from that catastrophe and will make it much harder to recover. And third, because even in the interval when the State’s credit rating will still pay for such things, the State can only ever deliver them in evenly-spaced rectangular grids. That never ends well. For those of us who are round pegs being forced into square grids, it doesn’t even start well.
So what is the expected outcome of Obama not bailing out the banks and stimulating the economy?
1) Government officials are just as likely to act in their own self-interest as business people are, but while Adam Smith’s Invisible Hand of the marketplace usually pushes business people to act in ways that benefit society, no such force acts on politicians. Most voters know so little about what is actually going on that Democracy is not much of a force pushing politicians to act in the common good, consequently it’s generally better to have decisions made in the marketplace than the political arena.
2) He greatly increased the real national debt by increasing government health care obligations. Unless technology saves us, the United States government is not going to be able to keep its entitlement promises and will have to cut back on welfare and transfers to senior citizens.
2) Obama looked at Western Europe’s experience with low skilled Islamic immigration and decided it was an experience that the United States should replicate.
There’s a third option: elected politicians consult with experts, base most of their decision making on that, and only loosely follow the electorates wishes. In other words, you are criticising theoretical direct democracy, not actual indirect democracy.
Except they don’t do that all that much, and why would they?
Really more of a grey-triber but consistently vote Republican, so:
1. Confirmation bias in the media/academia is greater than commonly acknowledged. It’s less that what the media says isn’t true than that it picks to report stories that confirm the preferred narrative.
And to agree with the incentives point – “If men were angels, men would not need government.” – Federalist Papers. A lot of liberal economic policies seem to not think through second order effects.
I tend to agree with most liberal social policies but I think open immigration is naive. Immigrants carry their culture with them. Some of those cultures don’t mesh well with the 21st Century.
2. I don’t think Obama’s presidency was a “disaster” for the country in the slightest. But neither did he accomplish much. He had the (once in 3 generations) chance to truly rein in the financial sector, and instead bailed them out. The idea that it was either bailing them our or a second Great Depression is a false binary. The government could have easily bailed out the customers/counterparties of the government and not bailed out the stock/bondholders.
He wasted that opportunity on Obamacare, which wasn’t a pressing issue for the country. This policy, which did accomplish some nice goals such as eliminating lifetime reimbursement caps, ended up creating unsustainable exchanges.
And he needlessly got us involved with the Arab Spring. His administration got caught up in the excitement about replacing military dictatorships with Arab democracies and failed to calculate that “the people” would vote in theocrats not secular liberals. Thankfully, the Spring has died down.
None of these are disasters for the country, and I don’t think he was a bad president. I’m very pleased he winded down our involvement in Iraq and increased CAFE standards. I believe he is given many more accolades than he deserves because he was the first black president and the media likes that story and the role they played in getting him elected.
Many conservatives hold opinions based on their life experiences, and I’m not referring to things like “parents took me to church where I learned that homosexuality is an abomination,” I mean things more like “I’ve personally observed people trade their food stamps for 25 cents on the dollar so that they could buy meth” or things like that.
The biggest failing of progressives is their view on human nature. They think that everyone will be just like them if given good opportunities. No, jihadis aren’t just budding leftists waiting for a better economy. And yes, there are plenty of people who are poor because they make terrible life decisions. If you give people an incentive to be a scumbag, at least some will take it. And the welfare state, despite being a good poverty fighter, does just that.
Doesn’t that have an equal-but-opposite flipside? Not everyone is so stupid that they can;t be trusted to make good decisions without a heavy superstructure of thou-shalt-nots.
Matt, I think you’re making an important point, but that particular example might not be the best possible choice, because it isn’t obvious how the observation leads to a meaningful opinion. (At least, my immediate reaction was, “… and?”)
…and therefore, welfare programs should be reduced/abolished, taxes should be reduced and made less progressive, whatever
I think you can reduce a LOT of political debates to a basic assumption by one side that people who are poor are poor due to bad luck and circumstances beyond their control, and assumptions by the other side that people who are poor are poor because they’ve made bad decisions and deserve their fate.
Huh. Does anyone really take either version seriously? Surely the only reasonable assumption is that some people are poor for the one reason, some for the other, and some (probably most) due to a combination of both?
Reason or polarisation: choose one.
im hereditarian left and i got a lot of insight from reading Arlie Hochscild’s book.
https://www.amazon.com/Strangers-Thhttps://infoproc.blogspot.de/2017/05/nytimes-in-enormous-success-scientists.htmleir-Own-Land-Mourning/dp/1620972255
I asked a conservative friend once what conservatives wanted from liberals…
he said (direct quote) “to respect us even when we are wrong.”
If i can piggy-back on your excellent questions and civil manner– and ask a question to conservatives here– do conservative elites hold a lot of different opinions from the conservative base?
fwiw
And also to not automatically assume we are wrong on everything.
oh pardon– the context was in a discussion of climate science.
the quote was about conservatives being wrong on scientific fact.
In the book i recommended, the author, Ms Hochscild goes to live in Lousiana for 5 years, in attempt to scale the “empathy wall”.
Here is a review–
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/25/books/review/strangers-in-their-own-land-arlie-russell-hochschild.html?_r=0
The base is much more religious and much less believing in the benefits of international trade and immigration and, of course, the elites hate Trump while the base think he is positively Covfeve.
To this “covfefe” meme that’s swept the nation, my reaction is “bqhatevwr.”
Was a Republican for a while. So dismayed by the GOP’s ineptitude at this point that I’m wondering if we can ask Britain to take us back. But I’ll take a shot:
1. Everyone, including the guys you think are winning, thinks they’re losing, and is paranoid and fearful. To fix this, the paranoia should not be encouraged. The Samantha Bees and Stephen Colberts of the world need to shut the hell up, because every word that comes out of their mouths makes things more polarized.
2. I’m not a fan of many or even most of Obama’s policies, but “disastrous” is a strong word to describe the usual political nonsense. My real fear from his presidency is that political policy was turned into a moral, or even religious, issue. You can’t just dislike Obamacare because you think a free-market system would be better; the only reason to do so is because you’re a racist sinner who must be punched, that sort of thing. And so now we have a situation where entire states are nullifying the law Confederacy-style (looking at you, California), and national politicians and political parties don’t dare set foot in some cities because the mayors will encourage violence against them (looking at you, Portland.)
And the heck of it is, Obama is largely not responsible for that. Much as I dislike him, I suspect he didn’t even want that to happen. He even occasionally said things to oppose it. But his supporters saw the opportunity to anathematize their foes, and the news media happily jumped on board, and now here we are.
So in contrast to a few of the answers you’ve gotten so far I actually consider myself a proper “god and guns republican”. I grew up in the northeast in a fairly blue-collar environment. My parents were essentially “Blue Dog Democrats”, old school labor union types who also went to church on Sundays. I joined the Navy after 9/11 to “do my part” where I served as a medic for 8 years and spent a few more years working as a contractor before deciding to get out of EMS and go back to school. I live in a “red” enclave of a very “blue” state where I’m active member of the local GOP.
So what do I want you to know? It’s hard to pick a single thing but I feel that a lot of liberals and blue/gray tribers take the fact that we live in a reasonably high-trust society for granted, and thus don’t appreciate the amount of effort that goes into making it possible. As BarnabyCajones said in the subreddit…
…but the general impression is that most people on the left would rather side with the grasshopper against the ant. As sidewalkProf and others have said Incentives matter, and if you reward grasshoppers while disparaging ants you get more grasshoppers.
In regards to Obama. I’m in broad agreement with John Schilling, but don’t really blame Obama so much as the establishment (Democrats and Repubilicans both). Honestly I had had high hopes for Obama after his 2004 DNC speech and voted for him over McCain in 2008 but was ultimately disappointed. There is a running joke among conservatives that a liberals idea of “compromise” is to demand the whole pie whole pie for free and then settle for only demanding half. Obama did this often, however my personal beef with him is over foreign policy which really deserves a post in itself but the short version is that as late as late as 2010 things were going so well in Iraq that Obama and Biden were bragging about it. Whether through incompetence or malice Obama’s foreign policy seems to have been specifically designed to sow as much chaos, panic, and death as possible. I know it’s not rational but as an OIF vet who actually made some friends over there and lost them I took it sort of personally. I don’t think the average democrat truly realized how insulting it was hear everyone in the media going on about Clinton’s “record of competence”.
Social conservative who leans libertarian here.
1) That I am so very pleased to be asked. Thank you for offering to listen. And that I think the differences between left & right in America are firstly a question of what means are appropriate to the ends, and less commonly the ends themselves. And that when the ends are different, it’s frequently because of different definitions for the same words, and that you have to go down pretty far on the stack to get to actual difference on values. And even then, “to each their own” solves a lot. Not all of the conflict can be managed, but I think one important step is figuring out just what we disagree on in the first place.
2) You said you didn’t want tribalism, but I think that the way America went most off the rails in Obama’s presidency was the rise of tribalism. And I blame Obama because I first think he encouraged that as a bubble dwelling DC outsider who didn’t understand or value anyone with red tribe values, and second because he allowed himself to be a blank slate for people to project their ideas on, instead of being his own person. A great deal of what I see as a problem in the US stems pretty directly from that tribalism.
Regarding what Obama himself did – Obamacare was and is a goldplated mess. The dishonesty of it bothers me the most – not just the “if you like your plan you can keep your plan” and all the other hogwash but the basic idea that was sold that more services would be provided to more people for less money. Seriously.
Foreign Policy – As noted below – we spent a lot of blood and money in Iraq. We surely didn’t get the gains from it that we had hoped (possibly foolishly) for, but we’d gotten something. Obama threw that away. And he made Libya worse, and seriously misjudged Putin, and was made a fool of by Assad, and broke the law with Iran, and spent way too much time trying to make the Europeans like us. (He should have turned down the Nobel Peace Prize, and invited them to offer it again when he’d actually accomplished something. Could have said America lives by its deeds not intentions or something.)
Other domestic issues – from the EPA through LGBT issues through survellience and college education, Obama (or his appointees) pushed continuously to increase the reach and power of the state, particularly the Federal government, over everyone’s lives. He did so without consensus, he did so without following the Constitutional ideal of Congressional creation of laws, and in doing so he both threw up a shoddily constructed shack of policy that could get knocked down by the next yahoo in office, but also gave leave for that next yahoo to build an even crappier shack.
My problems with Obama were far less about what he did than about how he did them. The man’s out of office and a lot of specific policies are going away, thank God. But he set a precedence in bad governance that will be with us for some time.
Unspeakable, not a conservative, but the standard political axes test puts me mildly off-center into the blue zone, so close enough.
Intelligence is genetic. Political beliefs are genetic. Nurture is effective, but only if it’s abuse-level.
Obama seems like a non-entity, a mediocre puppet of the party. He might have been a decent monarch, though.
I’m interested in sounding out the opinions of the SSC community on something. I’ve read a lot by folks like Mr. Money Mustache, Early Retirement Extreme, or the folks who wrote Your Money or Your Life. These writers advocate a particular approach to money (mostly applicable to people who make double the poverty line in income or more), which is more or less reducible to:
(1) Cut your spending to the bone (homecooked cheap food, roommates, whatever).
(2) Save fifty percent or more or your income.
(3) Do this for a decade or two, investing the money in fairly conventional ways, until you have the money to not need to work any more.
Is this reasonable (for people who can do it)? Are there any major downsides I might not be thinking of?
I have a few issues with it:
First and foremost it optimizes over a certain subset of the preference space. That subset doesn’t cover the preferences of all human beings (or all Americans) and doesn’t even seem to cover most. In and of itself that’s fine, but they ought to be more explicit about their preference assumptions and the fact that it isn’t for anyone. Instead some advocates seem to tie in an implicit normative assumption that people’s preferences ought to lie in that subset and if they don’t, well you are just wrong.
This can be especially problematic in a couple that has one partner that has the relevant preferences and one that doesn’t, and the one that does tries to pressure the one that doesn’t into going along. If the movement were more open about the arbitrariness of the relevant preferences than perhaps these conflicts would be less fraught.
Second, the investment return assumptions seem to be pretty aggressive and take as a given that the next 100 years will look more or less like the last hundred years.
Third, and relatedly, the “fairly conventional ways” are I agree fairly conventional and common, but are nonetheless theoretically unsound. Not the biggest deal in the world but worth noting in light of the fact that you may well be dogpilled if you go against the conventional wisdom which is often treated as dogma in spite of the aforementioned unsoundness.
Could you expand on that theoretical unsoundness? This seems important. We’re talking about ETFs here, right?
I’m a bit over a decade into a “light” version of this: my savings have been more like 30-40% of take-home income than the 50-75% MMM advocates, and my income has been high enough (programmer, working for Microsoft or Google for most of my post-college career) that this hasn’t required much more than garden-variety frugality. I could retire comfortably tomorrow if I were willing to maintain my current standard of living, move to a low-cost-of-living part of the country, and if I didn’t have a kid on the way. Instead, I plan on working another decade or so for the sake of providing what MMM would call a “fancy-pants” lifestyle for myself and my family, keeping a substantial margin to cover child-rearing expenses, and retaining access to the amenities of higher-COL parts of the country (I currently live in the Bay Area, and the current front-runners for a retirement destination are Las Vegas suburbs or a few possibilities in relatively rural areas of coastal California).
It helps quite a bit that I have relatively modest tastes in travel and entertainment, that I’m a good home cook, and I’m fairly handy around the house. If you like going clubbing every week, or you’re used to taking big vacations regularly, or if you’re dependent on carry-out for decent meals, or you barely know which end of a screwdriver to hold and you aren’t comfortable learning, then cutting spending even to the degree I’ve done (which, as I mentioned, is a fair amount short of what MMM practices and advocates) is going to be quite a bit harder. Likewise, it’s a lot easier to live on half of a programmer’s salary than it is to live on half the salary of most other jobs. There was no hard adjustment for me, since I got used to living on a tight budget in college and didn’t go overboard on ramping up my lifestyle once I was finished college and working full time, but I imagine it would be quite a bit harder to cut half the cost of an existing lifestyle that you’re already used to.
That being said, MMM is right about how liberating it is to be living well below your means with a big chunk of change in accessible investments. There are several times when savings to fall back on and having a big reserve in my budget have turned situations that would have been a major crisis for most people into mere annoyances for me: my car unexpectedly needing a new transmission, my house unexpectedly needing a new roof, etc. It’s also been comforting to know when going through stressful times at work that if I really could just chuck it all and live off saving for years at my current standard of living, or indefinitely if I cut back an achievable amount.
+1 to “Early Retirement Lets-Not-Go-Crazy”.
It’s like with a diet: the important part is making a sustainable lifestyle change that you can be happy at. The various tips for being less wasteful and/or more frugal can help, but I find it really does boil down to finding a comfortable “lipostatic” balance.
The tricky part comes in knowing how much is safe to actually retire off of, as Brad alluded to.
The obvious failure mode is that you may die before you reach retirement age, so you would have spent your life sacrificing in pursuit of a future that never materializes. Or, comparably, some sort of disaster may befall the world such that you cannot happily retire (your money is invested in stocks and bonds, market crashes and never recovers, etc.)
The less extreme version of this is the general idea that you’re more capable of enjoying yourself and having a good time when you’re younger rather than older.
Like, the entire premise of the time value of money is that money is worth more today than it is in some hypothetical future. But that works both ways. It doesn’t just apply to the bank, it applies to you as well.
I would love to save 50 percent of my income, and if I was single and childless I easily could. Heck, I could live comfortably off 25 percent of my income if it was just me.
But in real life I have kids and a wife who stays home to raise them. It’s worth it, too: I’m never lonely, and I will have descendants which is a pretty awesome feeling.
Beyond the stuff already mentioned here, I think that there’s a certain unfairness in saying “everyone can do this.” Not everyone can fix their own deck or whatever to save a few bucks, and so on. MMM has had some advantages in life that most people don’t get, and so his whole “I use the sheer power of my indomitable will to save money” shtick can come off a little tone-deaf.
That said, I’m glad I stumbled across his site. Put me down as one of the people who cuts costs sensibly so they can save well above the average – I save something like 1/4-1/3 of my post-tax income, perhaps a bit more, and after a few years of work have enough money socked away to live for an equivalent amount of time without working, if I desired.
It looks to me like
1) Cut your spending to the bone
…
N) Live your life at that level.
That’s a major downside if you want to enjoy your retirement with things which require money.
On the other hand, the way expenses (in particular taxes) keep going up, I’m not sure expecting to retire at a decent standard of living is reasonable. I make good money, I’ve got a lot saved up, and I just don’t see retirement at anything like my present standard of living as a possibility in the forseeable future.
Absolutely. If you can go to a high-income country and retire to a low-income country, you can do this in as little as two years, not two decades.
If you’re a natural spendthrift, I wouldn’t advise it. The level of savings you need for this strategy is something only applicable to people who already are naturally frugal, and without any expensive habits to keep (like smoking, drinking, whoring, etc). Only if you’re the sort of person who can be content with low spending, would I advise going for this. It isn’t for most people. Most people would either fail or be terminally unhappy that they can’t have a new gadget every week, a new car every two years, can’t get smashed every weekend, etc.
Then there’s the issue that some, many people can’t be happy and sane unless they are working. So even if they succeed in their goal, they might find ‘retirement’ to be a nightmare where they spend all day playing vidya and growing fat and antisocial. This plan is only for people who:
a) can deal with low-spending long-term,
b) can deal with permanent joblessness.
c) can deal with leaving behind your family/friends when you migrate to the low-income country.
It’s easier if the low-income country is your home country.
Upside to the coming impoverishment of America!
Unlikely to be true for more than a tiny fraction of the readers of SSC.
In general, it is quite unlikely that people from a truly low-income country will get the level of education they need to get a high-income job in a high-income country, as well as permission to migrate, unless they already come from a rich family.
Post-Soviet education isn’t *that* bad.
But the countries where post-soviet education isn’t *that* bad are also the countries that are not *that* low-income. Not enough so that keeping your approximate standard of living is going to be 5+ times cheaper. Not that the difference that is there is to be discarded entirely, of course.
The problem with leaving friends, of course, doesn’t go away.
To be fair, it should be pointed out that Mr Money Mustache does not explicitly recommend not-working – rather he recommends getting to the point that any work you do is on your terms because you don’t actually need the money.
In one of the past open threads came up the topic of ad algorithms and a few people have reported that they felt the algorithms have been ineffective for them (example given was that it showed the same product over and over again).
I have had a similar experience with Youtubes related/recommended video algorithm and with Steams recommended games. Ever since “related videos” changed into “recommended videos” I have found considerable less interesting videos to the point of Youtube probably losing out on clicks by me.
Long story short: Do we have some actual studies and analyzes that prove that all this automated customization is effective?
Anti-inductive poetry lamentation in comic form
Boy, is that ever a can of worms. Good comic, tho.
I am really interested in and mildly depressed by this question, but don’t have a very good answer. (Pointless signal boost post)
We should largely distinguish between
1. The natural reaction to beauty which drives us to hold it sacred
2. The resultant impulse in some to rhapsodize
3. The resultant impulse in some to perform
4. The various aspects of performance, including the choice of the venue in which one performs.
The comic basically asserts that a typical modern audience would consider the venue of spontaneous poetic eruption to be awkward (true in almost all circumstances), and then asserts this shows that modern people have a deficient sanctifying reaction to beauty something something rationality something something irony.
But this is all kinds of motte and bailey. It is very easy to assert that touring gorgeous woods listening to a genius poet composing verse on the fly would be wonderful. It is much harder to assert that touring the woods listening to anyone’s poetic first drafts would be enjoyable at all. It is very easy to assert that a genius poet’s recitations are welcome in many venues. It is much harder to assert that anyone’s blurtings are welcome in every venue. Particularly if one wants to claim that every venue must be open to every person’s every eruption in order for us to conclude that we hold anything sacred. That’s an insurmountably extraordinary claim.
Compare instead to basketball. If Lebron James showed up to my pickup game and spent half an hour just doing crazy acrobatic dunks, that would be something I would tell my kids about. If instead I decided to grab the ball in the middle of the game and spent half an hour trying (ineptly) to do crazy acrobatic dunks, it would entirely suck. And yet, somehow, this has no bearing on whether we were too rational and fearfully ironic to like basketball. In fact, the liking of basketball is chiefly what drives us to enjoy Lebron’s intrusion and roll our eyes at mine.
Speaking personally, everyone I know and love is A. highly rational, B. profoundly and unironically affected by the sacredness and beauty of nature, and C. possessed of the propriety that tells us not to blurt out our immediate poetic impulses in most circumstances.
Edit: typo, clarity
Is it true that there have been no terrorist attacks in Poland since 2001? Any theories?
(Note that in this context “terrorist attack” is being defined quite broadly, even over here in New Zealand we’ve got one entry for the time period in question, and quite a number for the previous decade.)
AFAIK. I’m not sure I’ve heard of any in my lifetime, nevermind just since 2001. Poland has had much success in that regard lately by refusing to import likely enemies.
The wikipedia category for the issue has the latest terrorist attack to be about 78 years ago.
Quick, get your orange petunias before they are destroyed.
If you create a rule saying that people can profit from a crime when the crime, judged in hindsight, didn’t harm anyone, you incentivize the commission of crimes. Lots of people don’t know how to properly assess risk, and even the ones who do may have reasons to take the risks (imagine that you need $x or you go bankrupt, and having 1/2 X doesn’t leave you 1/2 bankrupt. You may take great risks to get $X.)
Also, judging the outcome as harmless, even in hindsight, is prone to corruption or at least bias, since it’s hard to objectively judge things like “has an 0.1% chance of disturbing the ecosystem” or “causes an allergic reaction in 0.1% of the population”.
So yes, the GE plants should be destroyed, for the same reason that if you hold someone hostage, causing him to miss an airplane flight which happens to crash, you’re still punished, even though he’s better off from being held hostage.
Since no one knows who actually committed the crime 20 years ago, you are punishing people for not performing genetic tests on plants they receive. Maybe that is something you want to punish, so that we can keep track of GMOs. But if so, why not punish it systematically, rather than in these few cases that turned out to be GMO? Why not destroy all plants on earth?
Not that it’s been made clear why these GMOs are a problem in the first place, of course.
(It’s so weird how allegedly there is “no one” who opposes GMOs, yet there is a category ten freakout by the government and media whenever one is seen and everything in the grocery store proudly advertises how GMO-free it is.)
I know that this community on the whole isn’t an overwhelmingly athletic one, but looking at the sort of general interests around I’ve been wondering if there are any HEMA practitioners around? If there are, what periods and systems do you use/are you interested in?
Book recommendation/mini book review time: The Lucifer Principle (Howard Bloom, 1995)
This book strikes me as twenty years ahead of its time and worth signal boosting.
You could call this book Molach’s Mechanisms and you wouldn’t be far from the mark. Bloom claims to cover five main areas: replicators (in the self-organizing systems sense, not the Star Trek or SG-1 sense), superorganisms, memes, neural nets, and the pecking order, but really he covers two (superorganisms and the pecking order) and the rest is just support for those two concepts.
(Side note: this book dates back to 1995. The word “meme” undergoing memetic drift is one of the funnier ironies of the 21st century; this book predates that, you want the Dawkins definition. Also, neural nets weren’t as widely known at the time.)
1) Superorganisms
This concept has been floating around for a while; Bloom traces it back almost 150 years. (There’s a couple of sources Bloom uses that I’m not familiar with and should probably check out: ). Succinctly, Bloom’s argument is a strong form of of the concept: there are strong functional equivalents between multicellular organisms, ant/bee/termite colonies, and human societies. (The strongest form of the concept is that there’s a general organism principle, probably rooted in solving coordination problems, that has manifested at least four times in the biological record: once in the deep Precambrian among prokaryotes and possibly viruses, resulting in eukaryotes; once in the late Precambrian among eukaryotes, resulting in multicellular organisms; once in the Paleozoic or Mesozoic among insects of order Hymnoptera, resulting in ant/bee/termite colonies; and once in the late Quarternary among hominids, resulting in Moloch. Bloom also seems to apply this to groups closer to band/tribe size, but there I suspect he’s wrong; I suspect the strong form involves a threshold size above which coordination problems lead to organisms; with bacterial biofilms/slime molds/locusts/lemmings all being examples of species that sometimes but not always function as organisms.)
Two of the other concepts Bloom raises (memes and neural nets) are in the book mainly to support the superorganism thesis. Memes are in because human superorganisms are comprised of memes. Neural nets are in because society functions as a giant neural net (i.e, wisdom of the crowds).
There is one specific argument Bloom makes on superorganisms that strikes me as especially relevant here: superorganisms relieve internal frustrations by redirecting them to external threats such as rival superorganisms. If your first thought was “I can tolerate anything except the outgroup”… well, yes, I’m inclined to agree with you, especially since Bloom notes that society’s demons tend to be gods of rival superorganisms. (Bloom doesn’t actually mention the Robber’s Cave experiment, but it would fit in this chapter very, very nicely.) This also suggests a possible explanation for why the Red/Blue split in America has gotten so much more intractable in the last 20 years or so: America lost its main outgroup when the Soviet Union fell, and both of the attempts to provide a new outgroup (Islam/Cold War mk. II) have failed miserably.
Other relevant points:
– Bloom argues against strictly individual selection in favor of group selection. This is the weakest part of the book; Bloom’s argument relies heavily on a god-of-the-gaps suicide argument. Part of this is on Bloom: the obvious argument for group selection in a superorganism context is that if a society is effectively an organism then selection is going to apply to the society, and yet Bloom never actually gets around to saying that. It also has the advantage of at least one clear example: the multicellular organism itself. The other part of this is that I think Bloom was just writing too early and didn’t have access to a viable theory for why individual selection would fail in favor of group selection; coordination problems strike me as a viable hypothesis for this.
– Relatedly: Bloom leans strongly towards Durkheim’s anomie theory of suicide. (He *does* draw the obvious analogy here: if humans are part of superorganisms, then suicide looks an awful lot like an analogue of apoptosis.) The Lucifer Principle is popular science and doesn’t go into proposing experiments, but this strikes me as testable: find a population of people who have reported at least one suicide attempt, and compare the survival rates over a period of time between people who have converted to a religion (or secular analogue, but religion seems the easiest to check) and those who have not.
2) Pecking Order
(Paging KevinC, who I seem to recall bringing up the concept a few open threads ago…)
This is pretty much just social hierarchy within groups; the name is historically contingent on the person who first described observing it in chickens. The basic principle is simple: organisms sort into hierarchies, and those who are higher up on the social hierarchy tend to have more children.
Bloom extends the pecking concept in two ways. First, he takes the obvious step of applying the pecking order to superorganisms. Second, he sinks a lot of effort into describing how organisms and superorganisms at the top of the pecking order lose their status and are replaced. If your first thought was “hmm, this sounds like a warning to the United States”, you are exactly right.
Relevant points:
– One of Bloom’s major points here is that, due to changes in testosterone, members and/or groups rising on the pecking order tend to be bolder and more adventurous (because testosterone, and because they have a surplus and can afford to risk it), while those falling tend to be more conservative.
– The book argues that a nation falling on the pecking order tends to look for scapegoats (based on either sexuality or just paying it down to those lower on the pecking order) and turn away from foreign engagement, and tends to be more conservative and look more towards the past. (Side thought: “taking out national frustrations on some group lower on the pecking order” sounds awfully relevant to both Black Lives Matter and recent Blue Tribe rhetoric towards the white working class…)
– Bloom is skeptical about foreign aid on pecking order grounds; foreign aid may alleviate physical discomfort, but it doesn’t alleviate lower status on the pecking order. In fact, it might exacerbate it by reminding the person you are giving aid to of your higher status; people often value pecking order symbols above even physical comfort. (In true 1990s fashion, Bloom uses lower-class American schoolchildren wearing expensive shoes as an example.)
– The part of this book that sticks with me the most is the part where Bloom redefines peace and justice. Specifically, he redefines them in terms of the pecking order; in that frame peace can be paraphrased as “now that I’ve managed to climb on your back, would you please be kind enough to sit still” and justice can be paraphrased as “let’s keep fighting until I come out on top”. Bloom offers an alternative definition of freedom (minus the pithy one-sentence description) in the same chapter, but I think he’s put that definition in the wrong chapter; his definition of freedom is pretty clearly “join my ingroup to protect you against their outgroup!”, and as already noted that already came up earlier in the superorganism section.
(Corollary to that last point: peace/justice, in the Bloom sense, strikes me as a reasonable model for the US Blue Tribe/Red Tribe split, with justice corresponding to Blue Tribe and peace corresponding to Red Tribe. If that frame holds, then Social Justice is in the process of changing tribes; that in turn would suggest a realignment to something a lot more like the old New Deal coalition splits.)
Key weaknesses of the book (beyond the one covered in the superorganism section):
– Bloom is at least sympathetic towards homeopathy.
– Bloom’s writing strongly suggests that he considers Islam outgroup. In particular, he makes extensive use of an extended form No True Scotsman fallacy (“extremists who believe {ingroup belief} are Not True Scotsmen, extremists who believe {outgroup belief} are representative of the entire group”). Which is kind of funny, because of how much he discusses something like the ingroup/outgroup effect. It’s also to the book’s detriment, because the rise of the Islamic world is an excellent example of Bloom’s comments on barbarians – Muhammad, if you ignore the “founded a world religion” bit and look at him in a strictly political context, looks an awful lot like he’s a “man who united a bunch of formerly separate tribes/states into a single political unit” in the Temujin/Bismarck/Pericles/Nobunaga vein, which ties directly into Bloom’s discussions about barbarians, and, the second and third Caliphs – Abu Bakr and Umar – look like they fit the “man from the periphery of civilization that takes down an aging superpower” archetype ala Temujin and Alexander the Great.
– That said, Bloom isn’t very kind towards the Christian Right either – if I had to guess, I’d place him as either moderate Blue Tribe mainline Protestant or as one of the parts of Red Tribe that doesn’t really trust the Christian Right.
– Which is funny reading this book with modern eyes, because Bloom’s comments on sex/gender early in the book read like proto-MRA thought (much like The Red Queen).
– The book has a serious case of last chapter problem (i.e, it does a very good job of diagnosing problems and a poor job of offering solutions). To be fair, I think Bloom realized that; the last chapter feels very perfunctory, and I suspect it’s a concession to editors and/or the reading public.
* – Incidentally, that particular form of No True Scotsman really needs a name of its own if it doesn’t have one already.
The new CDC National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NIPSVS) report has been released, covering 2010-2012. In the past we’ve discussed on SSC the issue that the lifetime rape/made to penetrate statistics differ significantly by gender, while the 12 month statistics are nearly equal between the genders.
One of the theories we discussed was whether this gap may be due to girls being far more often raped than boys are made to penetrate. The new report splits out the under 18 lifetime data, showing that 41% of women report that their (first) completed rape happened before the age of 18, while 24% of men report that they were (first) made to penetrate before their 18th. So this suggests that the theory is at least partially correct. Unfortunately, the NIPSVS has a very irritating habit of presenting some of their data in such a way that it is hard to do accurate analysis. In this case, the lifetime and 12 month data is for attempted and completed rape/made to penetrate, while the under 18 data is only for completed and not for attempted rapes. The analysis for the completed rapes:
The total number of women who report completed or attempted rapes during their lifetime is 23 million, 41% of this is 9 million, leaving 14 million women who were (only) victimized as adults. The total number of men who reported completed or attempted made to penetrate during their lifetime is 6.7 million, 24% of this is 1.6 million, leaving 5 million men who were (only) victimized as adults. 14 million to 5 million is a ratio of 2.8:1, which is considerably higher than the 1:0.86 ratio for the 12 month data. The uncorrected lifetime gap is a ratio of 23 million to 6.7 million, which is 3.4:1. So by removing the gender difference of the under 18 data for completed rapes, we account for 3.4 – 2.8 = 0.6 of the ratio gap, leaving an unexplained gap of 2.8 – 0.86 = 1.94.
Part of that gap is surely due to attempted rapes that happened before the age of 18, however, the report doesn’t give us any indication to what the ratio is for attempted to completed rapes. Fortunately, the 2010 report does have that information and gives a ratio of completed to attempted rapes for women during their lifetime of 14.6 million (completed forced rape) + 9.5 million (completed alcohol/drug facilitated rape) to 6.2 million (attempted forced rape), which is 24.1:6.2 = 3.9:1. However, it should be noted that the total number of victims of rape that the CDC reports is substantially lower than you get by adding up the categories, suggesting that there is quite a bit of double counting. For this analysis this means that the correction that incorporates attempted rapes is going to be an over-correction. Anyway, if we assume that the same ratio of 3.9:1 holds for the under 18 victims, then we get 0.6 / 3.9 = 0.15 for attempted rapes. So the correction for completed and attempted rapes before the age of 18 is then 0.6 + 0.15 = 0.75, leaving an unexplained gap of 3.4 – 0.75 – 0.86 = 1.79. Given the earlier noted over-counting issue, it is presumably higher than this and the actual unexplained gap is somewhere between 1.79 and 1.94.
So to conclude, correcting for the gender difference in the under 18 data accounts for at most 1/3rd of the gap in the lifetime data, leaving at least 2/3rds unexplained, strongly suggesting that other factors are at play as well.
Well, as someone who is a fan of neither abuse of quantum physics, nor of Left-wing identity politics, just imagine my response to the combination:
“Assembled Bodies: Reconfiguring Quantum Identities” by Whitney Stark. The College Fix reports.
(Consider this yet another point for the view that what we need is to go full Henry VIII “Dissolution of the Monasteries” on the whole of academia.)
Dissolving the monasteries is how we got to where we are. What we need to do is to re-solve the monasteries. Start calling the priests priests, and affix formal ranking of holiness so they don’t spiral out of control.
Is this yet another Sokal-style hoax?
This is published in a literary magazine, not a peer-reviewed journal.
But you wouldn’t know this from the article in The College Fix you cite, which instead works hard on creating an impression that this is academic work. They certainly seem to have duped you.
Interestingly, when Breitbart republished the news from the College Fix, they correctly identified the publication as a literary magazine. In other words, your chosen news source is literally worse than Breitbart.
So what? It’s the very existence of this nonsense, and that there’s any audience for it, that I object to.
> So what?
You wrote that this is another example of why academia should be dissolved. But it’s misleading to present this as an academic work, even though it’s published by a university press.
If you don’t see the difference between something like this published in a literary magazine as opposed to a peer-reviewed journal, that merely establishes you as someone not worth engaging with on the topic of academia, not a dishonest propagandist like the College Fix site you linked to.
(not that the mere fact of a peer-reviewed publication like this would support dissolving the academia, of course, but in that case the argument would at least have had something going for it)
It may not be an “academic work” — as defined by publication in a peer-reviewed journal, but it is a serious work by someone employed — and holding herself forward — as an “academic”. If this nonsense is in any way representative of Stark’s “thought” (if it can even be called that), then the fact that an “scholarly” institution employs her is an argument for burning it to the ground and salting the earth it sat upon.
Any suggestions for ways one can get out, meet new people and improve one’s social skills when one has essentially no money to spare, and no car?
Do you live in a city or on a homestead 100km from the nearest village?
I’m pretty sure I’ve said it here before, but I live in Anchorage, Alaska. Population just under 300K, but geographically a bit more spread out, and with more “green space”, than most Lower 48 towns (average density of only 152 people/square mile). Add in sidewalks covered in snow (sometimes several feet) a good portion of the year, and lousy public transportation (due to get even worse with our bus system’s “improvements” starting this October).
You’ve got amazing nature and a high-trust society up there, right? Then I do have a suggestion: join a club for mountaineering, camping, or some close-to-nature activity like that. Will require a certain up-front investment, but probably not much if you can rely on others to contribute material or lend you something.
I don’t know what it’s like in Alaska, of course, but the Alpine Societies in Europe need volunteers for stuff like maintaining trails. Might be worth looking into specifically, because that’s a pretty apolitical and uncontroversially prosocial cause.
See my reply to Anonymous below; transportation is the biggest barrier.
As for volunteering for trail maintenance or similar, most of the positions look to be for Campground Hosts and Park Caretakers who live in a cabin on-site (and are paid a subsistence allowance). The trail maintenance/cleaning program, “Adopt-A-Trail”, is (like “adopt-a-highway” programs) more for business-sponsored group volunteering than individual efforts, and again requires one have one’s own transportation to and from the trails.
Edit: Also, for further example, here’s the listings for the Alaska State Parks Volunteer Program Volunteer and Volunteer Internship Positions for “trail crew”.
OK. Learn to like walking is the first required step, I guess.
Other than that, seek out hobby groups that appeal to you. You may try out new hobbies, too. These things ought to be easily found online, then joined in meatspace.
Already done.
I’m on Meetup, but having problems finding any groups that work. Their page seems to rely on location data, so I can’t just link to the list of Anchorage area groups, but they don’t seem to work. Either they’re for specific classes of people to whom I don’t belong (women, seniors, Native Alaskans, mixed-race people, people with genital herpes, members of particular professions, specific religions, and so on), or they involve activities (usually sports/athletics) with non-trivial equipment costs and fees, or the group itself has membership dues. Even the “come meet new people” group has activities like “let’s go climb Flattop“, which wouldn’t be a problem (I’ve done it before in my high-school days), except that I have no transportation to and from the Glen Alps trailhead. (The Flattop Mountain Shuttle‘s van service from Downtown is not cheap, and rather limited in times and scheduling.)
Hmm. Any roleplaying groups in the area?
@Anonymous
Searching online, I found four. One is up on “Hillside”, which is well outside my transportation range (and requires approval from the “Organizer” to join). One is female-only. One, according to Meetup, meets at “various locations”, none of which are visible to non-members; I’d have to join to find out if I can even get to their meetings. And the last looks to be brand-new, and has no information on the whens and wheres yet listed.
Are there any organizations that need volunteers within walking distance of your home?
Not really, and all the volunteer-seeking operations in my area tend to be at least implicitly, if not explicitly, left-wing, which doesn’t make me a very good “fit”.
Since we’re now past both the “nothing too controversial” thread and the three-day post-tragedy moratorium, how about the Manchester attack? To repeat (with expansion) my bit from the now-dead OT76, there are several points of potential discussion:
Well, now that we’re past the three-day moratorium, perhaps some here might have at it? There’s several avenues of discussion I see brought up about this:
1. What does the choice in target, in particular, signal? How much is there a “sexually-frustrated young man” component to this? Or was this attack, as some left-leaning pundits have argued, not “about” Muslim violence, but about male violence against women?
2. Does the reaction — or more specifically, the lack of one — indicate acquiescence and/or doom for the English. Namely, the attitude expressed frequently around my circles is that if the random slaughter of 8-year-old girls cannot cause “the Saxon to begin to hate”, then nothing ever will, and so Manchester will “continue to embrace with open arms those that murder their children and rape their daughters” to the last.
3. The use of “but native born, so checkmate, xenophobes” as an argument mode in the wake of events like this. As if we weren’t talking about the children or grandchildren of previously-admitted immigrants. If anything, doesn’t the fact that this sort of problem is not limited merely to immigrants themselves, but their descendants for generations after, point towards needing to be more selective about who one lets into one’s country?
4. The poll and survey data I’ve seen shows Western women (especially single white women) to be some of the most consistently strong supporters of not only immigration, but Islamic immigration; this, despite, presumably, having more reason to oppose the importation of sizeable, young-male-skewed groups of “regressive”, patriarchal, hard-to-assimilate (based on the track record so far in Europe) populations. I know of a pair of proposed explanations for this apparent paradox floating around the far-right zones I inhabit, but I doubt folks here would agree with either of them.
The choice of targets probably had something to do with his idiosyncrasies. It’s probably well within the pattern of “culturally Islamic male loser wants a way to redeem his loser life, friendly neighbourhood radical priests give him tips on specifics”. So he takes the template, and applies it to stuff that is somehow central in his life so far, which might well have been rejection by females.
I don’t know, but I expect the attacks to keep up for the foreseeable future, the damage control efforts by the establishment to continue, and the popularity of xenophobic movements to rise. Overall, I think it may take time, but the lands of Christendom will be reconquered. Question is, whether the reconquest will be mostly peaceful or a bloodbath. I’ve got approximately zero uncertainty about who will eventually win, though.
It does.
I know about the “preference to be subjugated by dominant male, as opposed to partnership with the easygoing male” theory, but what’s the other one?
The other one is the view of those who claim that the single greatest, most implacable enemy to “white male” identity politics is “Nice White Ladies”, because (most) white women utterly hate, to the very core of their being, white men, that they’ll chose the most terrible mistreatment by the worst the world has to offer (the “Henrys”, for those who recall “Radicalizing the Romanceless“) rather than give the time of day to a white guy. Now, some of these ultimately fold back into the other view, by postulating that it is the “easygoing” lack of dominance that makes us so hated, but others seem to just accept this postulated loathing as endogenous/given.
I would suggest that this assessment tells you more about the prejudice of those pundits than about the true motives. AFAIK, ISIS attacks show no clear gender preference. In the Bataclan attack, victims got their genitals mutilated, suggesting sexual motives played a role, but it happened to both male and female victims.
They have plenty of experience enduring violence by the IRA. That didn’t doom them and this isn’t going to doom them.
I also wonder why your circle would expect anything different from what happened. The UK has been very slowly pivoting towards stricter migration rules for some time. Those in power don’t change policies such as these over single incidents. Furthermore, there is a far stronger reaction by the lower classes.
When beliefs and facts clash, people frequently come up with rationalizations to defend their beliefs. This seems to be such a rationalization to preserve their support for open borders by arguing that first generation Muslim migrants are not terrorists that often. By arguing that the real reasons that these terrorists became violent is that they experienced xenophobia, the anti-open borders position can be claimed to be the cause of the violence, rather than the solution.
So, I’ve been reading up on “intentional communities” and similar group efforts in attempting to live in a manner differing from the norm. The fake Gandhi quote “be the change you want to see in the world”, and all that. (See also my comment in the previous open thread.) If anyone here has some knowledge in this area, I have a number of questions to which I’m having a hard time finding answers.
1. How do intentional communities enforce their rules? I mean, what can they really do to a misbehaving member except expel them? And even then, what do you do when an “expelled” member refuses to leave?
2. Reading up, it looks like practically all present-day “intentional communities” tend to be politically left-wing (environmentalist anti-materialism looks to be the single biggest driver). I mean, sure, there were some in inter-war Germany as part of the Völkisch Movement, but not much newer. What might be the reason for this? Is it down to temperment and character of right-leaning versus left-leaning folks? Or are there barriers to entry or additional difficulties that would-be right-wing intentional communities face that left-wing ones do not? With regards to advice on starting such a community, such as that found here, is there any different or additional advice for those forming a right-wing or traditionalist intentional community?
3. When it comes to “living one’s values”, “being the change”, etc., for which one starts these communities, how does one “live” values around, say, particular political systems which do not readily implement on the small scale. For example, consider an “intentional community” by “Throne and Altar” Catholic traditionalists in the US, who hold that a Catholic monarchy is the only truly legitimate form of government. Living the “Altar” part is fairly simple (if not easy). But what about the “Throne” part? Other than refraining from participating in the “democratic process”?
Shunning. Restraining orders.
It seems like we have a lot of discussions about the terribleness of public schools for the sort of person who frequents SSC. What about alternative schooling systems? The only one I know at all is Montessori, due to having friends who send their kids there, but it seems to not have most of the features people are objecting to in public schools – there’s some freedom to choose activities, mixed-age classrooms, and relative freedom of movement within the classroom, and work is customized for the abilities of the child.
Homeschooling.
Unschooling.
Amish education level restriction.
There’s also what’s called “Islamic education”, which apparently has some major differences to the Prussian model we use, but I don’t know the first thing about.
I used to stay fairly frequently with some friends whose kids were in a Waldorf school. The aspect of it that seemed both fun and a ton of work was that, both at school and at home, you were never supposed to just give the kid an answer to a question, you were supposed to help them come up with the answer themselves.
It was cool because they were very inquisitive kids, and it kept me on my toes to be coming up with ways to guide them to whatever they were asking about. But I do remember one time one of them was reading a book about space and wanted to talk about, like, asteroids and comets, and I was thinking “man, I’m trying to eat breakfast here, I’m not sure that Socratically guiding an 8 year old to Newtonian mechanics is gonna happen.”