Open Thread 76.5

This is the (late) twice-weekly hidden open thread.
I didn’t get a full column written up, as I spent most of yesterday either on the battleship or at the meetup. I’m not sorry, either. I got to go in the forward main battery director, which has been my #1 wish for over a year. And the meetup was great. (Series index)
So, in honor of the recent discussions over pre-dreadnoughts, I’m going to discuss one of the weirder episodes of the Victorian Royal Navy. In that era, the most important fleet in the RN was the Mediterranean fleet. HMS Victoria was commissioned in 1890, as one of the last turret ships built. She carried two 16.25” guns in a twin turret, the largest guns carried aboard a British battleship (besides, maybe, Fearless). The guns were not successful, slow-firing, inaccurate, and with a very short life. However, in 1893, she was still one of the most highly thought-of ships in the RN, and the flagship of the Mediterranean Fleet, under Vice-Admiral Sir George Tryon. On June 22nd, 1893, the fleet was steaming in two columns, approximately 1,200 yards apart, preparing to anchor off Lebanon. Tryon was known as an aggressive shiphandler, and ordered each column to turn 180 degrees towards each other, with the idea that the ships would end up going the other way, 400 yards apart. Unfortunately, the turn would take at least 800 yards laterally for each column, meaning that the maneuver should have started with the ships 2,000 yards apart. Because of Tryon’s reputation, his subordinates did not question this, apparently expecting him to order some other maneuver at the last minute.
At the last minute, it instead became obvious that Victoria, who was leading one of the columns, was on a collision course with another ship, HMS Camperdown. For various reasons (which I’m going to save for later), ramming was considered an important tactic in this period, and ships were designed with ram bows. As a result, when Camperdown struck Victoria, she tore a gash 28’ high and 10’ wide at the waterline, with the ram penetrating as much as 9’ into Victoria. In theory, only about 500 tons of water should have been able to enter the compartments opened by the collision, but the flooding spread quickly through doors and hatches that had not been secured. The crew could close all watertight doors in about 3 minutes during drills, but the command to secure them was not given until 1 minute before the collision. It was also discovered that the valves on the drain holes through the bulkheads were often jammed by debris, and could not be closed.
Victoria normally had a freeboard of only 10’ forward, and it took only 4 minutes for the flooding to bring the bow under. Another 5 minutes saw the water beginning to pour into the ports of the turret, which flooded it and the 6” battery. At 13 minutes after the collision, Victoria rolled over and sank, taking with her 358 of the 715 onboard, including Admiral Tryon. The best-known survivor was the second-in-command of Victoria, John Jellicoe.
Because of Tryon’s death, his intentions in ordering the maneuver were never understood. Camperdown survived despite reasonably heavy flooding. Later battleships were designed with fewer penetrations in bulkheads below the waterline, and to this day, RN ships secure all hatches before certain hazardous maneuvers, such as entering port.
Oh, one other thing. I've tried this before, and it seems worth one more try. Is there any interest in a meetup at the Iowa, in San Pedro?
Anyone have experience with receiving hypnosis?
Can you give any points of advice or insight for someone considering this type of therapy?
There’s sort of two different directions of concern here. The first is to make sure you don’t hand your mind (and wallet) to some bozo who doesn’t know wtf they’re doing, and the other is to make sure that when you *are* sold on the idea, that you *do* “hand over your mind” enough to actually give them a chance to do their work.
As a hypnotist who thinks that hypnosis is really cool and underappreciated, I wouldn’t actually recommend going that route necessarily. Personally, I can’t really think of any case where I would, but my reasoning doesn’t necessarily apply to everyone. What it’s good for is a complicated question to answer in full, but the short answer is that hypnosis works best for things that are “simple”, even if intense.
I’m guessing that you’re probably more curious about the other half though. Once you’ve decided that you want to give it a shot, it’s really about just going into it with an open mind and doing your best to follow instructions. You don’t have to try to “believe” in it or try to “go into trance” or try to *anything*, really. Just go with it and see what happens. It’s the hypnotists job to make sure that results in something you’re happy with. It’s hard to be any more specific than that about what to expect, since it really does vary so much depending on how the hypnotist approaches things.
You might find Richard Feynman’s experience with hypnosis interesting