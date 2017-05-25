Open Thread 76.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Is taking an IQ test (say, the Wechsler) worth the money? What new actionable information can I expect given that I already have a vague idea of how smart I am (gut feeling, standardized exams, etc)?
Probably not. I agree it wouldn’t provide you with actionable information.
Which is worse?
1. Finding out that you’re not as smart as you think.
2. Finding out that you are as smart as you think.
These kind of tests mostly tell you what you already know. If you just enjoy taking brain tests and getting a reassuring numeric score, there are cheaper ways to do that. Me, I enjoy and recommend a brain-training smartphone app called Peak.
From WAIS I learned I am relatively bad at “digit span” compared to other mental skill categories – it’s not a strength. From Peak, I learned I am relatively bad at “emotion” (primarily recognizing facial expressions) compared to everything else. I kind of already knew these things – they weren’t actionable info for me, but YMMV.
If you try Peak, you might be surprised at how LOW your scores start out, until you realize they are norming results not relative to people your age in the general population, but relative to “active Peak users” – people your age who can afford a smartphone and enjoy taking brain tests enough to buy an app which nags them to do that regularly. (Also, the tests are trainable, so the numbers quickly improve.)
I was hoping one of you guys with a physics background could help me answer a question about Alcubierre drives. It’s not terribly important but it’s interesting to think about and has bearing on a semi-hard SF idea I’ve been developing.
A 2012 paper on the “warp drive” concept concludes:
The issue about the ship needing shielding sounds a lot like the issue mentioned in Semiclassical instability of dynamical warp drives where Hawking radiation would fry the ship. The interesting bit to me is this quote from their conclusion:
So my question is, would a ship with an Alcubierre drive travelling just under the speed of light fry everything in front of it with blueshifted particles? Or is that another issue which only applies to superluminal travel? What about travel at exactly light speed?
This is maybe a bit forward (both in presumptuousness and in time-into-the-future), but in the spirit of SSC meetups everywhere, I am looking likely to be in the Netherlands for a folky dance festival in October this year, and if Aapje and any other Dutch or Dutch-adjacent people are on the way (the venue is a bit east of Arnhem), I’d be up for a get-together. Ik hoof dat ik op dat tijd meer nederlands zal kunnen spreken.
This is the kind of place where people would know this sort of thing (I’m especially thinking @bean might know something of it): are there any good resources for figuring out the details of travel (especially sea travel) in the past – specifically, things like price, time, and layovers.
I’m running a roleplaying game set in the early 20th century, and the PCs’ travel arrangements are important enough to require details. I’ve been doing some searching, but it all seems to be present-day stuff for the nitty-gritty; stuff relating to the past tends to be far more articles about what it was like to travel on a liner or in a DC-3 back in the day. Dealing with travel by train is not a huge problem – I just look up modern day routes and assume everything would take a bit longer and take a stab at guessing prices based on current-day prices – I do not need a great level of accuracy, but rather the ability to say “it costs you x dollars and takes y days to get from here to there” without it being complete nonsense) but dealing with intercontinental travel is a bother. The capabilities of planes are significantly better than in the olden days, and as a result travel by sea seems to mostly have become a luxury cruise thing; it seems rather difficult to find good concrete details as to oceanic travel for people (as opposed to cargo shipping today) and air travel (very few flights nowadays feature layovers, whereas planes with very limited ranges required a lot of layovers).
If anyone knows a decent resource or way to figure this out, please let me know. Thanks.
This paper has some ship fare trends.
http://eh.net/eha/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Weissetal.pdf
The Lusitania’s wiki page lists its record setting Atlantic crossing times, so anything in the 6 to 9 day range would seem reasonable for an Atlantic Crossing (you could probably look for a few modern re-positioning cruise or Cunard schedules and be close for powered ship crossings). Powered passenger ships aren’t designed for sustained speed, because people mostly cross the Atlantic for fun, these days, so being faster isn’t a competitive advantage.
I would think there would be some data preserved with the US regulated air fares to various locations after 1938, but I don’t know where to look for it.
Well, there’s one very famous example that shouldn’t be too hard to mine for data: third-class tickets on the Titanic cost between $15 and $40 in 1912 dollars, or roughly $175-$450 in today’s money, and prices went up from there in roughly the proportions we’re used to for airline business- or first-class service. The trip was expected to take six or seven days.
I don’t know anything about air travel in those days. Intercontinental flight would not have been practical, unless you’re in the interwar period and talking about zeppelins, but you knew that.
Are you sure you’ve got the inflation etc right? Googling suggests $40 in 1912 dollars is about a grand today.
No, I’m not. That was a close paraphrase from the source I Googled, which might be old or wrong. bls.gov says you’re right, although adjusting for inflation over that kind of timescale is a little bit fraught.
Considering that Lindbergh’s flight was in the mid-
1930s1920s, “would not have been practical” is probably a bit of an understatement.
(You’d think I’d remember the date for ten minutes after looking it up on Wikipedia, but apparently not)
1927, actually. I didn’t know what “early 20th century” meant specifically, and depending on the period a nonstop flight would have been anything from totally impossible, to possible with a few stock aircraft but little useful cargo, so “impractical” seemed to cover the bases. Very late in the ’30s, it was possible to book an intercontinental flight, but you’d have been using flying boats and paying a ton of money, and I only know of one that could have made the flight without refueling mid-route.
Well, 1927. And his was the first solo flight; the first transatlantic flight was eight years earlier. But commercial transatlantic travel didn’t start till 1939, and was promptly interrupted by WWII. Before that, if the characters really want to fly across the sea, they’ll need money and some reasonably daring charter pilots.
Rail has such an obsessive fandom (and I mean that with admiration) that I’m sure you can do better for train schedules and travel times than extrapolating from current ones.
A quick Google turns up “Streamliner Schedules”, which looks like it aims to cover the US during the period you’re looking into. http://www.streamlinerschedules.com/ and Timetable World which has a broader ambit: http://timetableworld.com/ I’m morally certain there’s quite a bit more.
At 6:00 am, on March 6, 1930, a congressman suffered a heart attack and died instantly. Standard sources say he died “near Washington, DC”, but I found that unsatisfactory.
He died on a Chesapeake & Ohio train en route from Huntington, WV to Washington DC, which was regularly scheduled and arrived on time at 7:40 am. A railfan organization in Philadelphia provided photocopies copies of schedules which helped me to determine approximately where the train was when it happened.
See http://politicalgraveyard.com/bio/glovinsky-gochenour.html#384.61.91
For ships, this looks like it might be helpful:
Passenger Fares for Overseas Travel in the 19th and 20th Centuries: http://eh.net/eha/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Weissetal.pdf
At the end, there’s a handy graph of trends in first, second, and third class ticket prices.
(Whoops– I’d missed that massivefocusedinaction had already posted this one.)
For a picture of the overall experience, I’d recommend The Only Way to Cross by John Maxtone-Graham. (Not yet available as an ebook, alas, but in a lot of libraries, and cheap used via Amazon.)
For air, Airline Timetable Images, http://www.timetableimages.com/index.htm appears to have a fairly huge collection of scanned historical timetables.
Though the ones I looked at were a little clunky, since each page had to be clicked through as a single JPEG. E.g., here’s a page from Central Airlines (“2 Pilots On Every Airliner”!) in 1936, showing fares and schedules: http://www.timetableimages.com/ttimages/cen/cen3607/cen3607i.jpg
Unfortunately, I don’t have any particular sources on transportation that far back. The only thing that springs to mind is to look in the 1911 Brittanica, which is out of copyright and has a downright astonishing level of detail on a bunch of things. I plan to set any historical game I run ~100 years ago in 1911 to take advantage of it.
Given that you’re talking about air travel, though, I don’t think this is likely to be in the right era. I’ve only had to go looking for deep historical data a few times, and it’s usually for comparison to modern data, so I take what I can get.
The 1911 Britannica is awesome. I’ve long had my eye on my dad’s copy (acquired for a song at a long ago library book sale), even though our bookshelves don’t remotely have the space for it.
One of my pet peeves is the word “pretentious”. People just deploy it any time someone doesn’t like something popular. It’s actually quite clever. If you just told someone that they were a weirdo for not liking something then you look like a jerk picking on someone for their interests. By using the magic word “pretentious”, you get to pick on someone by insinuating that they think they are better than you are, even if they said nothing of the sort. I get called pretentious all the time no matter how I word my opinions. Anyone else have the same issue?
In the comments to my last post (series index), on pre-dreadnoughts, the difference between turrets and barbettes with gunhouses was thrashed out at some length. I didn’t have a satisfactory explanation at the time, but I’ve spent the last few days groping towards one.
To recap, the traditional explanation was that turrets are heavy and must thus be mounted low down, meaning low freeboard and poor ability to fight the guns. Barbettes, armored tubes which originally had guns exposed on top which semi-retracted for loading, were lighter and allowed guns to be carried higher in the ship. The barbette mount proved superior, but the exposed guns were an obvious weakness, soon fixed by placing an armored gunhouse over them. However, modern ‘turrets’ are supposedly not turrets in the technical sense because of this, and are somehow lighter than the old turrets.
The problem comes when you start trying to figure out what the actual difference is. Obviously, there are implementation differences between the turrets on HMS Monarch and the ones on USS Iowa. But despite my best efforts, I can’t find a fundamental disconnect that would break the direct evolutionary lineage.
The Royal Navy was kind enough to give us a direct comparison of the effects of turrets and unarmored barbettes, in the form of HMS Hood and the Royal Sovereigns respectively. Looking at the armor diagrams in Oscar Parkes’s British Battleships, they both carry the same amount of armor to the same height. The only difference is where the guns are mounted relative to the armor. The weight figures given in Burt, British Battleships 1889-1904, bear this out. There’s not a huge weight savings from the change, although the figures aren’t broken down quite the same, and it’s possible that a hundred tons or so difference exists.
There is other evidence for this. Norman Friedman, in his US Battleships, does not mention a change in mounting type from the earliest US battleships, which were low-freeboard ships which definitely had turrets, to the later ones. In The Big Gun, Hodges says that the US shifted to barbette/gunhouse mountings in the mid-1890s. A check of Friedman’s Naval Weapons of WWI, which has more details on individual mountings, does not show any radical changes in machinery which we could say correspond to this shift.
Hodges also says that the French were the only ones to stick to the turret through the end of the pre-dreadnought, along with the Russians, who they greatly influenced. He gives more details, stating that the French kept much of the operating machinery inside the rotating structure, and pushed the guns very high within the turret. The latter is obviously true from photographs, but the former is hard to confirm. I don’t have good drawings of French pre-dreadnought turrets, but the rather poor ones in Naval Weapons of WWI do not show any obvious machinery in the turret. There is a better drawing of a Russian turret, which shows several pieces of machinery outside of the turret.
In practice, the best way to determine if the reference books will declare something to be a ‘turret’ or a ‘gunhouse’ is to see if it is round. However the turrets in question are sitting on what are clearly barbettes in the modern sense, and are mounted as high as contemporary gunhouses. It seems very odd to draw this distinction, particularly when the US at least went directly from round turrets to turrets that fit more tightly around the guns. (As for why turrets were round when this presumably causes a lot of wasted space, all-angle loading did not become available until the 1890s. Prior to that, the guns had to be pointed in a specific direction, usually fore and aft, to load, which meant that the side of the turret needed to be as heavily armored as the front. More tightly-fitted gunhouses came at the same time as all-angle loading.) Friedman in US Naval Weapons gives another explanation, claiming that turrets are entirely inside the barbette footprint, while gunhouses protrude over the barbette. However, this metric does not match the traditional classification. The Majestics have turrets, while later French and Russian ships are gunhouse/barbette.
The obvious question is how, if my theory is correct, the return of the turret did not force the guns themselves back down, reducing freeboard. This was because of improvements in armor immediately after the Royal Sovereigns were built. The Royal Sovereigns and Hood had barbette/turret armor of 17”-18”, while the barbettes of the follow-on Majestic class were 14”, with a turret with a 10” face, 5.5” sides and a 4” rear. Thinner armor, combined with a ship that was about 15% larger, meant that the extra topweight from the new gunhouses did not pose a stability problem.
But if this is the case, why do so many reference books draw the distinction between turrets and barbettes? I believe it has to do with the nature of the debate in Britain. There were many who believed that low freeboard was an important characteristic of a fighting ship, as it made the ship a smaller target. This low freeboard became associated with the turret, as faction which wanted high freeboard was forced into the use of barbette mountings. In the 1880s, these factions seemed to be balanced, as evidenced by the fact that the British went back and forth between turrets and barbettes. In the 1890s, the high-freeboard faction gained the upper hand, but it is possible that the residual power of the low-freeboard group forced them to avoid using ‘turret’ to describe the in-service mountings.
Your posts from the last couple Open Threads has gotten me thinking about to what extent the changes from the Dreadnought Revolution (and similar changes from previous rounds of revised battleship design philosophy) represented recognizing and fixing mistakes in previous designs, and to what extent the previous designs were the best that could be done with the tech at the time while the new ships were taking advantage of technological improvements that made different designs practical and desirable.
We’ve discussed aspects of this in previous threads, I know. In particular, I remember it being said that mixed main batteries (or intermediate batteries) were a necessary compromise because shortcomings in fire control and rangefinding technology at the time limited the usefulness of the range advantage of big guns, while the rate of fire of the medium guns was so much better that they were worth keeping around. I also seem to remember some discussions around turbine engines (they were a relatively new and unproven tech that in hindsight was clearly better, at least until forced lubrication closed the reliability gap, but they didn’t have a proven track record and nobody before Fisher wanted to risk building a turbine-based battleship that could turn out to be unusable). And those were the two big features that distinguished Dreadnoughts from their immediate predecessors, so Dreadnought-style designs probably weren’t viable more than a few years at most before the started being built in real life.
Related question which is almost a re-framing of this one: if you fell through a wormhole back to, say, the 1880s (or 1870s, or 1890s), and ship designers from one of the major naval powers somehow realized you were from the future and knew about the future of warship design, and they asked for your advice on their next ship class and you were inclined to give it to them, what would you advise them to build? Something like the best historical designs of that time period, or something ahistorical that incorporated features from future warships?
Depends on the year. After 1890 or so, the answer is that the designs were coming about as fast as they could. It takes time for changes to percolate through the design process. Usually, they couldn’t have done what they did more than a couple of years earlier. The talk of all-big-gun armament began in 1900 or so, and was realized within 6 years. (A 1902 proceedings article drew early examples of uniform-caliber 12″ and steam turbines.)
Before 1890, it was a mess everywhere.
A most excellent question.
Before the Royal Sovereigns, I’d tell them knock off the turrets for now, except for splinter hoods, and get sufficient freeboards on their ships. And to stop trying to squeeze false economies out of small ships. Try to get the guns right, too.
After that, I don’t have a whole lot to add, except that they might want to start developing something more than a repeat Majestic a few years earlier. And to pay more attention to fire control, particularly when Pollen shows up. William White was very good, even if I don’t share D.K. Brown’s crush on him.
For the USN, tell them that the superimposed turret won’t work well (as an aside, I’m amazed that nobody commented on that last time). Other than that, they did a pretty decent job, when you account for US industrial limitations.
Hello. My aunt leads a fairly popular (~20-100 shares per post, 20K likes in total) anti-vaccination page on Facebook. I know her pretty well, and she seems like an intelligent person who has gotten fixated on this idea and other associated ones. How can I build a good case for vaccines? Keep in mind she may not believe statistics regarding their efficacy.
She links sites like this which just contain too many statistics to properly refute all of them (if she is even able to trust the refutations) so I’m really looking for some kind of knockdown argument if one exists.
No good ideas, but I hope you find some. I just found out a teenaged cousin of mine who’s already had to deal with way too many health problems has pertussis. (Despite having been vaccinated himself.)
– Rule number 1 is do not use Facebook. It is the worst possible venue for changing minds. Similarly, I recommend focusing on your aunt only, and not her group. Being told you’re wrong by a stranger is basically the worst, and people do not usually respond kindly (just see what happened to old Isaiah)
– Rule number 2 is that logos rarely persuades. Before a set of facts can convince someone to change their mind, they have to have decided to allow facts to change their mind. This is not the default state of mind for most people. Anti-Vaxxers seem to largely have decided (perhaps unconsciously) to reject a large set of authoritative sources. Your initial goal should not be to present these facts, but to help your aunt reach the point where she is willing to consider her choice of beliefs critically. Remember, many apparently beliefs about facts are actually about something else, even for knowledgeable people.
Considering rule 2, your job actually comes in roughly three stages:
1. Act as a model of someone who shares her fundamental values and basic knowledge, but still believes in vaccines.
2. Provide an initial opportunity to question her beliefs about vaccines critically, maybe by challenging them directly, or maybe by asking critical questions.
3. Act as a guide in re-evaluating facts and forming new beliefs about vaccines. Point out better sources of facts, and provide answers to questions.
Stage 3 is the most fun, but stages 1 and 2 are the most important, and real belief change rarely comes without them.
– Re stage 1: Consider why you want to change her mind. Concern for her children? Concern for society at large? Simple dedication to people not being wrong about things? There are no dealbreaker answers here, but be honest about whatever your reason is. Do not pretend to have a motivation that you do not have, as people can sense this and shut down against insincerity.
– Consider your relationship with your aunt. Are you close to her? Do you like her? Does she like you? Does she think that you like her? Again, no dealbreakers — except for “she hates me and thinks I’m a judgmental know-it-all” — but it affects what kind of approaches you can take and which will likely fail. For example, if you are not close, may want to work on convincing someone else close to her first. You might not be the person to accomplish all three of the stages above. (Paul plants, Apollos waters)
– While you should be honest about your motivations, you should also be open to learning from her. She might not know anything about medical science, but you might be able to learn why anti-vaccinism is so important to some people. (I myself am curious, I just don’t get it, and I don’t have any close friends I can ask.)
– Re: stage 1, anti-vax beliefs are not likely fundamental to your aunt’s identity. Rather, they are more likely the result of more deeply held beliefs and desires: to be a good mother, to be self-reliant, to think for herself. Thankfully, she does not have to change her mind about any of these in order to be persuaded about vaccines. In fact, vaccine use is more compatible with all of these than not! (But careful, do not assume these are actually her fundamental values. They are a good starting guess, but ask questions when appropriate.)
– Re: stage 2, when possible, lead with questions, but don’t hide the ball. For example, “I’ve noticed on Facebook that you are anti-vaccine. Would you mind talking with me about that? The anti-vaccine movement has never really made sense to me, and it even seems a little dangerous. For example, [why do you think vaccines cause autism? / why do you think the medical establishment is wrong about this? / why aren’t you concerned about a resurgence of measles etc.? / why don’t you trust such and such source? / what sort of sources would you trust? etc].” By asking questions you hopefully allow her to consider her belies critically without taking on a defensive mental stance.
– Re: stage 3. Stage 3 is usually the most straightforward, but you do need to know your stuff. If you can’t answer reasonable questions, or at least know where to look for the answers, this will be very difficult and you may undo progress you made in other areas.
Finally, don’t expect to be able to change anyone’s mind in a single conversation. In my experience, most belief change happens after conversation, during private reflection. This can feel frustrating at first, but it’s actually nice because it means you can have influence even when you initially think you have failed.
(Take this all for what it’s worth. My experience persuading people was as a missionary and I have no idea if it generalizes well. I have never persuaded an anti-vaxxer before. I wish you well in your attempts, and I think it is a good idea to try.)
Working for the federal government, I get to sit through wonderful things like annual sexual harassment training. Its only bearable because of some of the utterly ridiculous/hilarious things that they say. Highlights of what I learned this morning:
1. Inappropriate sexual words include such horrors as “girl” and “boy”. I’m dreading the day when a coworker happily informs me of a pregnancy. How will we ever dance around the naughty words?
2. They had a spectrum of behaviors for sexual harassment, with “opportunities for intervention” at each stage. Problem is that the lower two cases explicitly called out the behavior as consenting (one was consensual flirting, and I don’t remember exactly what the other was, but it specified consensual). I get that there are good reasons to want to minimize office romances in general, but that is not “on the spectrum of sexual harassment”.
3. “Sexual harassment is a form of gender discrimination.” Really. At this point, “discrimination” has no meaning besides “is bad” (unless it’s Good People like universities price discriminating in favor of other Good People).
4. “It’s not sex when she’s wasted/unconscious/etc.” No. You don’t get to just redefine the word “sex”. It’s bad sex that is really immoral, and we’ll probably throw you in jail for it… but it is sex.
One of the best things about being a contract worker is that Human Resources leaves me alone.
It’s too bad that such “training” is so terrible. Sexual harassment is a real thing, and with training like yours no one takes it seriously. I wonder if the teachers of this training realize that their training may well result in less concern about harassment instead of more. Of course the organizations themselves don’t care at all. They are just shielding themselves from liability. When they get sued because someone was sexually harassed, they will trot out the training they gave to show that the organization wasn’t at fault. The fact that the training was so terrible doesn’t matter at all in the courtroom.
That’s stupid even by the standards of the Army. What agency is this? (If you don’t mind answering)
3 is actually how sexual harassment became recognized as an actionable tort: there weren’t laws specifically against sexual harassment, but there were (and still are) laws against gender discrimination which provided for civil remedies.
The legal theory which was successfully argued and accepted by the courts is that harassment is a mechanism for gender discrimination. And in the contexts in which this argument was being made (cases where female employees were being pressured to have sex with their male supervisors or else risk getting fired (quid pro quo harassment), and cases where harassment was overt and pervasive enough as to be a real barrier to women functioning as employees at the firm (hostile work environment harassment)), this was a plausible argument.
I think the disconnect you’re seeing is that for the most part, the once-central examples of sexual harassment have become relative rare and mostly concentrated at poorly-run firms (where there’s a cultural dysfunction as well as a lack of regard for legal liability). And when they do happen at relatively well-run firms, the perpetrators are generally careful to hide their actions from everyone but their victims. So you’re looking at noncentral examples that are being swept up into the same bucket by an institutional culture trying to keep central examples of harassment from happening (and from being blamed on the agency rather than just the individual when they do happen), similar to the Talmudic concept of “building a wall around the Torah”. So things like 1 and 2 are the Sexual Harassment equivalent of taking a Torah prohibition against boiling a calf in its mother’s milk and turning it into a rule where you can’t eat meat and dairy in the same meal and you have to have separate sets of dishes so you don’t accidentally get a stray cheese molecule from a previous meal on your lamb chop.
In my city of Minneapolis, it is almost certain that a $15 minimum wage law will be passed this year. I think this is a tragedy for the very low skilled in the city, who may never work again in their lives. At least it will just be in the city, so the low skilled may be able to find jobs in the suburbs, however, those with few resources may also find it difficult to commute that far.
I wrote a posting about why this is bad, but it is kind of long to put here, so you can find the posting here.
A summary of my arguments:
1) The money has to come from somewhere, and consumers don’t have any more money than before. Thus they will likely spend less on those areas that employ minimum wages workers, such as eating out. These industries will shrink and unemployment will result.
2) Those making the $15 will mitigate this to some extent, because they have more money. But it only mitigates to the extent these $15 wage earners spend money on the minimum wage industries, which is likely not very high.
3) Raising minimum wages so much gives a lot more power to employers, because they will have their pick of workers at the new higher wage. So the $15 wage earners will have more money, but their jobs will be tougher.
Please let me know of any holes in my argument.
Your #1 ignores the fact that virtually all product categories, including, for example, restaurants, are available in different levels of quality and price. And those levels don’t always correlate neatly with employee salary levels. Your “Eat out/stay home” dichotomy either assumes there is one level, or only pertains to people who only eat at restaurants of the lowest level, many of whom will be in the class that benefits from the higher minimum wage. Others might slide down a tier. The overall effect is … difficult to predict without a model.
“Minimum wage industries” is a huge oversimplification, as most businesses employ workers with different wages. (Your write-up, as opposed to this summary, only relies on that to some extent. You say in the former that non-fast food restaurants have higher labor costs, and argue that they will therefore wind up with a higher price increase, but base that on no figures about minimum wage level labor.)
The “no one knows what will happen, but here are the intuitions I have about why it’s so ‘risky'” numbered section construction amounts to sophistry. As you note, people study this stuff and build models. Perhaps they are flawed, but what are the chances your pile of intuitions is less flawed?
The moral intuitions you use in that section are grounded in theoretical commitments you don’t outline or defend. Suppose that a BSE outbreak doubles the price of beef, and as a result “the $8 per hour worker loses his job and … never finds a job again in his life?” Does that call for beef price controls, or is that just life? One difference, I suppose you might argue, is the omitted phrase “because he isn’t worth $15”. Economies are dynamic systems, and this is a weird and unjustified reification.
This section is also incoherent. The extent to which “the raise to $15 is overstated” works against the rest of your argument. And “flexibility in working hours”! Are you familiar with the ongoing controversy over dynamic scheduling? You do know that the benefits of “flexible scheduling” in lower-wage employment now accrue almost entirely to employers, right?
Finally, almost all of your arguments work equally well against present minimum wage laws. You don’t argue that they should be eliminated, or if not why not. The combination is rhetorically dodgy.
Why/how did nerd glasses become popular? I’m referring to the thick framed, larger lenses glasses. When I was in high school and early college, thin framed*, rectangular glasses and smaller lenses were more in vogue. Large glasses were for cops or old people.
I’m in grad school and the vast majority of undergrad who wear glasses have the thick-framed larger ones. I wonder when smaller glasses will come back into vogue.
*Look under short faces for an example.
Big is the new small.
Nerds don’t actually look good in nerd glasses. By handicapping themselves, attractive people signal that they are still attractive.
After the recent article on polyamory, I’m now wondering – if we legalized poly marriage, what would that look like, and what changes might result?
First of all, we’d have to nail down the basic question of whether we mean one marriage can have more than two spouses in it, or one person can have multiple active marriages simultaneously. Or maybe both! Each option would certainly have its supporters.
As for the (American, since that’s where I live) legal benefits of marriage and ease of making the change…
1. Hospital visitation rights: trivially easy to implement, no reason anyone would change this.
2. Medical decision-making: people often bring this up, saying what if 2 spouses disagree, but that can happen already when 2 parents disagree on care for their child, so existing case law should work.
3. Health insurance: I’m sure plenty of poly Americans who have good employer insurance would like to be able to put more than 1 partner on their plan. I’m also sure that most employers don’t want that, since health coverage is expensive and getting more so by the year. If poly marriage gets close to legalization, I’d expect corporate lobbying on this subject, and it might even help us get to a single-payer system, but might just end up with a law saying employers don’t have to cover more than 1 spouse.
4. Inheritance when spouse dies intestate: will probably default to an even split between surviving spouses. Could get complicated if the deceased was a member of multiple overlapping group marriages, but not insoluble.
5. Immigration rights: on the poly post Scott mentioned marrying the entire population of Mexico to circumvent immigration law – that’s easy to prevent by limiting a marriage to people who’ve actually signed on to that particular marriage, but there would very likely be attempts to abuse it like “these 12 Guatemalan men are in a totally legit group marriage with me, kindly give them all green cards so they can work in our family landscaping business”. Marriages of immigration convenience are already frowned upon by US authorities, though, so perhaps existing institutions would be able to keep things under control without legal changes.
5. Child support in case of divorce: states that currently assume a married man is the father of all his wife’s children will have to change their laws if a woman can have more than one husband at once. Probably everyone will switch to requiring paternity tests. Or just saying every man a woman is married to is equally responsible for any kids she has, but that can get complicated fast if she’s changing the number of husbands between pregnancies. Also there’s the issue of whether non-biologically-related parents will be liable for child support, and able to sue for child visitation rights and/or custody in the event of divorce from both biological parents.
6. Taxes: this is where things get really complicated, particularly if we’re going with the version where you can be in multiple separate marriages at once. My guess is that for simplicity’s sake Congress would just say all poly-married people have to use “married filing separately” status.
So, who else has thoughts?
Requesting advice. People around me seem to be viewing me as a manchild, incapable of full adulthood. I want to try and persuade them that I should be considered fully adult. I’m 25 and trying to get it right, but it’s very hard to even see why people refuse.
EDIT:
I am autistic (originally diagnosed with Aspergers Syndrome). I have gone No Contact with my parents because they told me that they would never consider me an adult no matter what I did, and were both putting severe pressure on me to give up on everything I tried to do to become a full adult and refusing to give me any support whatsoever in fixing myself. The people I am trying to deal with are mostly friends of my parents, because they are a lot of my social group including my boss.
I try to ask people why they aren’t treating me as a full adult, and what I am doing wrong. Most people give obfuscating answers, while one family friend (Dave Keyoe) outright stated that I should give up on trying to be a full adult, and redefine “adult” based on my disability. My grandfather claimed that as an autistic I could never date or drive.
That being said, I am hardly without fault in all this.
Things I can think of that I did wrong: (Possible)
-I mis-budgeted, and ended up about $3000 dollars in debt on driving lessons. My parents had refused to transfer my rent payments to myself despite repeated arguments for two months (about $2000 of it), the other one was a student loan to make a rent payment once they finally did.
But everyone keeps insisting this is normal,
and puts pressure on me to spend more.
-Out of excessive stress, I offered to restore contact with my parents IF they were to help me get a driving license (big mistake!). They kept not being available for the date my test was on, and those who knew kept pressuring me to take them rather than the proper date.
But family friends who I know for a fact do not know this do the exact same things.
-I sent terms of reconciliation to an intermediary (C.O.B), basically demanding my parents accept responsibility and that I disown them from a parental role that they had abused, asking as a courtesy for her thoughts before I sent them. When she was obstructionist, I requested (since she had agreed to act as intermediary) that she send them. When she refused, I told her that if I didn’t have an intermediary I wouldn’t bother trying to negotiate. She insulted me, I told her I was going minimal contact with her, she cut off contact with me.
As above.
-I tend to hit myself in frustration, if rarely around others.
But only one family friend knows I still do this.
They claim it has nothing to do with adulthood.
Apart from that, I have nothing.
————-
People keep putting pressure on me to accept free help, such as loans and free driving lessons. I can’t take it for several reasons:
1- In an environment where people are either implying or outright stating they see me as a manchild because I’m autistic, I don’t want to show any sign of weakness. (I screwed this up, but I figure any more signs would make it worse)
2- I am trying to be financially responsible. This is impossible if I am living off loans and gifts, as people are constantly pressuring me to.
——————
The question is: What do I do now? I understand about the driver’s license but I don’t understand why people outright put pressure on me not to be fiscally responsible!
Hi Dabbler,
First, I’m always sad when I think about people who are estranged from their parents or other family for any reason. Having to go ‘no contact’ with your parents sounds like a serious loss.
I expect you’ll get much good advice from people with more direct experience with autism; I have basically none. Still, you might find my perspective helpful, because it doesn’t seem to be what you expect at all. The short version is, have you looked into whether your physical appearance or body language or etc. might contain cues that you are not “with it” in terms of having a mind that is firmly in control of how you present your body? (Appearance here includes how you dress and whether your hair looks good, but also and more importantly, whether you stutter or have other verbal tics, or have a really unusual posture, or otherwise have anything about your person that seems out of control in a way that most people put a large amount of effort–at least until it becomes habitual–into keeping under control as a matter of keeping up appearances.) Something a family member of mine did well into her late twenties was end all of her sentences with an upward lilt, so she always sounded like she was asking questions or seeking affirmation.
I said I have no experience with autism. That’s no exaggeration; I have no experience with autism outside some general cultural literacy, e.g. having read “The Curious Case of the Dog in the Night-Time,” and knowing some people who have direct experience with autism and who have talked about it, such as a family member who works with groups of children that sometimes include an individual or two with autism. What I do have is a lot of experience in field politics and face-to-face persuasion; my suggestion would be just as applicable if you hadn’t identified yourself as an individual with autism, but only as a 25-year-old with challenges getting other adults to treat you like an adult.
One specific experience I had that seems relevant is that I used to hire people and train them to work as face-to-face fundraisers or political persuasion canvassers. In that line of work I developed very good intuitions–I can make successful predictions–about which of the folks I was hiring would be highly successful, and which less so, just off a 1- or 2-minute interaction with a person, and often my predictions turned on pretty superficial questions of a person’s control over their appearance and body language.
For one really simple example of an intuition I developed, I noticed early on that people whose bodies are visibly females, when going door-to-door to talk to voters, find 5 to 10% more people at home than men do. Because I am male, and the effect extends to me, and because I had enough data to observe a remarkable consistency in terms of how women have a higher number of people coming to the door than men.
That intuition about gender was kind of exceptional, in that it turned on something relatively basic and immutable. Many of my intuitions had more to do with “this person seems not to have successfully seized control of basic parts of how they present themselves, so they will at a minimum need more training than others before they can deliver a precision message on behalf of this campaign.” Some of my starting intuitions proved really ill-founded (being dressed formally doesn’t help canvassers get more or better conversations, possibly because they look like religious evangelists, and then when they do get conversations are uncomfortable and stiff in their bearing) but other intuitions were borne out (it got so I could recognize in interviews the kind of interpersonal style that would bring back a vastly disproportionate number of “undecideds” because people are more likely to say ‘undecided’ if the person asking them does so in a half-hearted, sorry-to-bother-you-miss kind of way.) Anyway, now that I’ve spend too long writing about how much this stuff really does make a difference, what I really want to impress you with is that most of the things that distinguish barely acceptable door-to-door “get out the vote” canvassers from the best fundraising canvassers in the country are totally trainable: eye contact, confidence, body positioning that is relaxed and nonthreatening, speaking loud enough that you are heard, but not loud enough to be shouting, and varying your tone and volume to create cadence and reflect your feelings. Something you might try looking for is a toast masters or an optimists club or somewhere you can go to interact with strangers who make a point of trying to out-adult each other in terms of their ability to stand up and present their view in a way that manifests their smarts where people can see them. (If you are trying to reason with people verbally about the extent to which they should treat you like an adult, rather than simply *showing* them with your body language, that’s already quite outside normal adult behavior.) This is an area where I think just about anyone can improve, so it’s a pretty good investment for anyone to take another look at what they can do to boost their interpersonal effectiveness. It is probably worth also saying that while almost everyone can improve, and even level up once or twice, almost everybody can also expect to always have to deal with people who are a level or two or three higher than them, so it’s a good idea not to make too big a habit of comparing yourself to others for purposes of self-worth. Everyone has different talents and etc.
Sorry this comment is disjointed. I’m adhd myself, and today is one of the worst days I’ve had in a while. Hope this was helpful.
On another topic- regarding Pope Francis and what he considers to be true, do people consider him to be intellectually consistent with himself? I would have said obviously not given his stated beliefs (including the ones that are not formal doctrine!) and how they fit together, especially with the Catholic doctrine he claims to still uphold. But I am curious to see if others think otherwise.
I’m writing a blog post and would like to link to the Consequentialism FAQ. Is there anywhere that’s still posted? I was a lapsed consequentalist until I read that, and would love to see that up again.
The Internet Archive still has it.
(Unfortunately, the actual raikoth dot net seems to have been taken over by malware, which is really unfortunate for people following old inbound links.)
So necromancers are interesting. Lots of interesting story angles on them, but there seems to be a dearth of fantasy out there that uses them as anything other than generic villains. Not a fan of urban fantasy, and anything young adult is almost certainly out, but but almost anything else goes, though my preferences run to the darker side of things. The Prince/King/Emperor of Thorns, for example, I I absolutely loved. Ditto the black company, which while not exactly necromancers, does have a fun take on wizards of all sorts. Old Kingdom trilogy was also interesting.
Does anyone have any recommendations?
I liked the good guy elf necromancers in Eberron, but it’s an rpg not a novel. I loved Saberhagen’s Vlad the Impaler good guy. The Vampire Tapes set a standard no vampire novel before or since has even approached. The rest of the series was good too.