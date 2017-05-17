Polyamory Is Not Polygyny

[Content warning: polyamory, brief quote of weird Heartiste stuff]
The objections I hear to polyamory tend to separate into two narratives sharing a common thread.
The first narrative is supposedly concerned about women, and typified by National Review’s Polyamory Is A Modern Name For A Backward Practice. It asks:
What happens to women in a world where we scrap the “binary axis” of monogamy? Women suffer, that’s what. Nobody is asking for a show called “Brother Husbands.” Nine of ten pictures for polyamory involve one man with multiple women. The other one in ten is usually just a crowd of people. Men may sleep around, but they don’t tolerate the degradation of being a part of a modern male harem, nor have they ever, really. Polygamy uniquely subjugates one sex; it’s like an institutionalized form of the hookup culture — with women on call for male pleasure, just with some boundaries and a relationship status.
The second narrative is supposedly concerned about men, and typified by Heartiste’s Polyamory Is Disguised Polygamy:
Polyamory — multiple and simultaneous sexual relationships — means, in practice, a few high value dudes hording all the pussy. Multitudinously and concurrently. Polyamory cheerleaders, like Christopher Ryan, note the shape of our penis heads and go on to weave a happy utopia of free love where all the men and all the women get their rocks off whenever and however they wish, like the bonobos (who, by the way, are territorially squeezed compared to their more prodigiously successful chimp cousins). But he has to ignore female hypergamous mate choice and male jealousy to concoct this vision of a peaceful hedonist paradise. The reality would be considerably darker; women would still want to bang the alpha, leaving the beta male out in the cold, clawing and scratching for rode-worn scraps, but now shackled with the obligation to help provide for kids that are likely not his own.
Despite the different focuses, they both have the same theory. Men – especially high-status men – are going to date lots of women. But women aren’t going to date lots of men, so all the women will end up dating the same few high-status men and ignore the low-status men. Therefore, women (NRO’s concern) and low-status men (Heartiste’s concern) will lose out.
I got so tired of trying to explain that this doesn’t match reality that I started digging back in old survey data to see if I could just disprove it. The latest SSC survey didn’t have enough questions on relationships, but the 2014 LW survey did. I got a sample of 53 poly women, 164 poly men, and 70 monogamous women, and 690 monogamous men.
I interpret NRO and Heartiste’s theories to predict that more poly men than mono men would be single, that the median poly woman would have more partners than the median poly man, but that there would be more poly men with very high numbers of partners than poly women with the same. Neither of these hypotheses were confirmed.
For poly men, 29% were single, 47% had one partner, 17% had two partners, 4% had three, 2% had four, and only 0.5% had five or more.
For poly women, 8% were single, 44% had one partner, 23% had two partners, 15% had three partners, 8% had four, and 4% had five or more.
For both sexes, the median person had one partner. But the average number of partners was higher for women, and there were more women with very high numbers of partners than men with the same.
Poly men were more likely than poly women to be single. However, poly men were still less likely to be single than mono men. 45% of the mono men in the sample were single, suggesting polyamory doesn’t hurt low-status men’s chances of getting a date.
This sample is pretty skewed since it has three times more poly men than poly women. This at least partly corresponds to there being many more men than women in the community it was sampling. Poly men might either date women from outside the community, or have one poly woman date multiple poly men in order to even the odds. I think this second factor probably explains some of poly women’s higher number of partners.
There’s another possible skew: I’m not sure how people decided to identify as poly or monogamous (the question itself asked whether you “prefer polyamory” or “prefer monogamy”). If single people defaulted to monogamy, and some people only claimed to be polyamorous insofar as they were actually dating somebody, that might skew the percent of single people in each style. People who said they were “unsure” whether they were poly or mono were more likely to be single than people with either style (70% of unsure men and 58% of unsure women).
This doesn’t seem compatible with NRO and Heartiste’s theory, but it’s also not great data. If some supporter of theirs wants to tell me what I have to do in the next SSC survey to get results that they’ll be willing to believe, then let’s talk.
If you could provide the percentages for mono men and women being single/with a partner, that would be helpful!
I don’t think this is necessarily correct. Heartiste is arguing that if everyone was polyamorous, the average low-status man would be out of luck, not that it is bad for individual low-status men to practice polyamory if they could choose to do so (obviously, allowing for more partners will increase your expected number of partners!). Even if a low-status man has to choose between being exclusively mono and only dating poly people, the apparently larger fraction of women who are currently poly might still make this an attractive option, while being worse overall if universalized.
In this case, it seems that the higher average number of partners for poly women means Heartiste’s argument doesn’t hold anyway, but not for that reason.
I was interpreting poly vs. mono not just as individual choices but as communities, where your community membership suggests you will mostly only date people from within that community. I’m not sure how accurate that is or to what degree it gets around your objection.
I realized just after posting the above comment that I might have misinterpreted you as such, and edited to add that “even if a low-status man has to choose between being exclusively mono and only dating poly people [i.e. being part of one community or another], the apparently larger fraction of women who are currently poly might still make this an attractive option, while being worse overall if universalized.”
Although I’m not so sure I’m right about that, because we are people of one study and one with significant bias at that. Let’s say we take “5+” to be roughly 7, since there’s rapid decay as we reach larger numbers of partners but likely a few outliers. Then we have about 4 times as many polyamorous relationships per randomly selected woman than we do per randomly selected man, which means that either extremely high fractions of poly women have majority or exclusively female partners (unlikely, given the sexuality demographics of the 2014 survey) or the LW survey has biases beyond the gender split.
Given that LW is probably one of the worst possible groups to try and use for making predictions about how people usually behave (are there any areas of life where that population isn’t disproportionately atypical?), and our data about the central assumption of Heartiste that some men obtain 10+ partners comes from either a sample size of 1 or 0 people depending on how many partners our 164*0.005 people had, I think the number of meaningful conclusions that can be drawn from this data is probably fairly limited.
I did find some additional polyamory data, though: a larger survey also indicates more women than men participate, though it doesn’t appear to have data about number of partners.
You kind of talk about this, but notice that you’ve got about 1.4 monogamous women for every polygamous one and over 4 monogamous men for every polygamous one. That at least signals that – if self-selection isn’t going on here – a lot more women than men are interested in polygamy.
With that said, it’s entirely possible that many women will stick with an alpha, but some will have an alpha and some side guy or two side guys as well, which would explain why polygamous men are with someone; the question is what is meant by a poly partner, a full-time girlfriend or not? But I admit that you could easily be right.
I’m not sure how much of this is some kind of selection effect. I’ve found that women are much more common in some subcorners of the rationalist community than others – for example, the Unsong wrap party was over a third female, about 3x more than the SSC community as a whole. I wonder if women are more common in the main Bay Area group which is mostly poly. If I had more people I would have tried crunching Bay Area and non-Bay separately.
Side note, but I get the sense that there has become a huge split of the rationalist community into Bay Area group and the online group. I think you count in the Bay Area group despite not living there, because you have the real-life social connections.
I would believe, based on social norms, that married women have a substantially easier time having casual sex than married men.
It would be very good to have data as to the characteristics of each respondent’s partners, particularly their number of partners.
Q1. How many partners do you have?
Q2. If you have one or more partners, what is the average number of partners they have?
and/or
Q2. If you have one or more partners, what is the highest number of partners any of these has?
I think you’d fall victim to the friendship paradox.
Um, if you’re sampling from a population (i.e. the rationalist community) with a 10:1 M:F ratio, then sure, lots of poly relationships will be multiple men to one woman. But I bet that wouldn’t be the case in the population at large.
High-status men keeping harems is the norm historically, conforms to stereotypes and personal experience about relative sex drives, and makes sense biologically.
I’m not sure that pleading to history is accurate here, for the same reason that “women only working at home and caring for children is the norm historically” is not a good prediction of modern reality.
History is suggestive of the underlying biological forces, even if their exact manifestation changes depending on the cultural and economic context. While it’s true that women no longer spend all of their time working at home and caring for children, they still do the majority of housework and childcare, and earn less than men mainly because they pursue less ambitious careers that allow them more flexibility, and are more likely to take time off to raise young children at home. So the basic pattern has hardly vanished, because the underlying biological forces have not changed.
Now it’s true that the historical pattern in polygamous societies reflected in part a patriarchal social structure that legally subjugated women, which is not the case today. However, those social structures were not arbitrary, but themselves derived from the underlying psychology of our species. The prevailing pattern is grounded in biology, and thus unlikely to change.
The underlying psychology of our species is usually filtered through utilitarian need. You can find matriarchal societies where men raise their sisters children and there’s little male paternal investment. The bar against such an arrangement is not human psychology or human nature, but the tendency for low-paternal-investment societies to be defeated in warfare and to be less productive (since more energy must be devoted to competition for mates.)
Modern polyamory, with genetic testing and family planning, can potentially avoid some of these downsides.
Matrilineal, not matriarchal. AFAIK, matriarchal societies are the lizardmen of lizardmen in the realm of societal structures.
Even more generally speaking, I suspect that polyamory, as practiced within the rationalist community, probably differs quite a bit the version of polyamory that might be practiced anywhere else.
I haven’t actually seen an episode of Sister Wives, but I’d be willing to bet nobody appearing on that show is likely to be confused with someone who might have taken a Less Wrong survey at any point during their life…
I’m not sure you can draw conclusions about polyamory generally by taking a sample of polyamorous rationalists…
Rationalist polyamory is indeed very different from “Sister Wives” polygamy, but the former is much closer to what “polyamory” generally refers to in other poly social groups.
Data point: the only other community I’ve seen with a high concentration of poly people is the fusion dance scene, which does poly in a way very similar to the rationalist community and is much closer to gender parity.
(That is: you do not see high-status men “hoarding” women. A large majority of poly people who are dating at least one person are dating at least two people, and this is approximately as true for women as for men.)
>A large majority of poly people who are dating at least one person are dating at least two people, and this is approximately as true for women as for men.
This is the opposite of Scott’s numbers for the SSC poll-taking community, not very similar – in the post, a large majority of poly people who have partners have just one partner, and this is true for either gender.
Scott’s numbers seem to suggest that the majority of poly relationships in the rationalist community are such that both partners in the relationship are poly in theory, but only one is poly in practice. To be sure, that’s a somewhat overreaching interpretation, and there may be other factors that explain a large majority of one-partner responses (such as large numbers of transient one-partnerhoods).
Sure, dance has more relationships in general – presumably related to having closer to gender parity, but possibly also being a more outgoing community. I just meant in terms of gender dynamics.
I don’t think you can infer “both partners in the relationship are poly in theory, but only one is poly in practice” from the given data. It seems equally consistent with “two people in a relationship are poly in theory, but neither is dating anyone else”, no?
The two other poly communities I’ve been in were mostly female, and tended to involve F/M relationships + both partners dating other women.
Were these communities also centered around a particular location and/or subculture the way Scott’s poly community is?
Talk about ban bait.
My only problem with polyamory is the same problem I have with the Social Justice movement.
First of all, if you want to be polyamorous, go for it, that’s totally fine — provided the usual constraints, i.e. everyone involved is a consenting adult, all the children are taken care of properly, all the taxes are paid, whatever.
But, secondly, being polyamorous doesn’t somehow make you smarter, or more moral, or generally more enlightened than non-polyamorous people. It’s just a romantic preference. Similarly, preferring to date people of your own sex/gender/whatever doesn’t make you wonderful and special and a paragon of virtue; it’s just a preference.
While polyamory certainly doesn’t make you smarter, I expect that it’s positively correlated with IQ (in the general population, probably not among rationalists, who are already selected for that).
Lower-IQ people less likely?
Selection effect. “Polyamory” is an upper-class concept, and the impoverished baby daddy to four single moms is not treated as practicing polyamory.
This. “Polyamory” is a neologism of wealthy progressives. The polygamous behavior of less WEIRD parts of even the US population don’t get that label.
Because most likely he’s not practicing polyamory. If he had multiple partners at the same time, he probably had to hide them from each other, and he wouldn’t have been fine with his partners seeing someone else while he was with them.
blacktrance–This is both a “no true Scotsman” fallacy and still evidence of selection bias. Openly having multiple concurrent partners is a lifestyle only accepted among upper class progressives, a high IQ subset of Americans. Country club membership is probably also strongly correlated with high IQ, for the same reason.
No True Scotsman is a fallacy in which conceptual boundaries are never clearly drawn and/or are changed ad hoc to avoid counterexamples, but here’s nothing like that here. Polyamory, by definition, requires everyone involved to be informed about the non-monogamous rules of the relationship and to consent to them. Therefore neither serial monogamy nor cheating are polyamory.
That’s true, though I’d guess that polyamorous people tend to be higher-IQ even among upper-class progressives.
It sort of depends. I consider myself more enlightened than people who made their relationship “choices” by just going with the flow and never considering any alternative. But people who thought about themselves and their options and decided for monogamy are no less enlightened.
Enlightenment is about making decisions instead of passively letting the world around you make a decision for you.
Implying… you’ve somehow proved that there are no moral arguments for polyamory, or you believe morality favors monogamy?
I believe morality is neutral with respect to N-amory.
I mean, the thing that bothers me most about anti-poly inequality arguments is that they are willing to control individuals sex and family life for the sake of inequality *only* when it comes to polyandry.
I mean, if these same people constantly wrote about the need for parent licenses (we want children to grow up in at least a somewhat equally good environment after all) or some such I could take them more seriously, as it is I start to suspect that they are emotionally against poly and then they work backwards.
Another interesting thing I’ve noticed; people don’t seem to mind single people having casual sex and or less serious poly relationships as much as people having loving relationships or loving relationships that involve child rearing. I mean, conservatives love to go on about the need for a two-parent household but get freaked the fuck out at the mere prospect of a 3+ parent household, despite the fact simple arithmetic concludes that the kid will have more resources lavished upon her/him.
An interesting point, particularly since the historical pattern is actually an intergenerational home, in which grandparents assisted in raising the children. Thus our atomized nuclear family (hehe) actually provides less care for children than the historical norm.
I remember back when I was a little kid in public school and they were trying to sell divorce to us. “You get to have two houses to live in! Isn’t that great?” This was very long ago, but I do believe there was also stuff about how lucky it must be to have 4 parents who love you.
Casual sex and “less serious poly relationships” are traditionally viewed as a temporary phase in which one samples among the available partners to find the best single candidate with which to settle down and raise children. As I’ve noted before, it is telling that the standard term is premarital sex rather than e.g. amarital.
And yes, I think most people even in traditional societies have tacitly accepted this sort of thing so long as it is understood that everybody will be formally paired off by child-raising time. Formalizing polyamory as a lifestyle rather than a phase, is a substantial change from the tacitly-accepted norm.
You are assuming that the 3+ parent household will have the same number of children as the 2-parent one. This seems unlikely (and has long-term demographic issues if true).
Not polyamorous or particularly close to anyone who is, so I could be totally missing the point here, and I ask these questions in good faith out of curiosity.
But how does a polyamorous person typically define their “partners”? Only people they actually have sex or other romantic engagement with, or everyone in their group? Would a heterosexual man in a triad with another man and a woman say he had one partner or two? What about the woman?
What percentage of polyamorous people are gay, bisexual, or asexual? Probably much higher than the general population? If so that might also skew things.
Do people in “open relationships” with a primary partner describe themselves as polyamorous on the survey? How do the partner numbers of those people map out?
While the gender-swapped version of a harem of concubines might be rare, what about the other “failure” mode a Heartister might worry about: a “beta” male notionally in a polyamorous relationship with a woman who isn’t very sexually available to him, but relies on him for support while getting most of her sex from somebody else.
There are some people that identify themselves as “involuntarily celibate” – are there people who are involuntarily poly? That is they’d prefer a monogamous relationship, but being part of a poly group is the best they can get? (uncharitably, basically cuckolds in the literal sense, but putting a fig leaf of “poly” or “open relationship” on it)
Obviously that’s not the ideal or healthiest poly arrangement and may not be typical – but can it be said that never happens?
Typically, a partner is someone with whom you’re in a romantic relationship, but unfortunately there’s no consensus about the threshold for how much involvement counts as that. But only the people you’re personally involved with count as your partners – the heterosexual man in your scenario would have one partner, and the woman would have two (and technically it would be described as a V, not a triad, because not everyone is in a relationship with each other).
While it’s not impossible that some polyamorous person is in one of your last two scenarios, I personally don’t know of any instances of that, though I do know of a case in which someone who preferred more hierarchical poly didn’t have that option.
@gbdub
So, there was an NYT Magazine article about open marriages. One criticism (I don’t have the link; it was in Huffpo; it was by a woman in a couple profiled extremely briefly but not brought up) is that the couples in this article seem largely to be couples where sexual incompatibility was threatening to destroy the relationship, and opening the relationship – so maybe not the best image. (On the other hand, the article seemed positive – there have been various articles that seem to be kinda-sorta pushing open relationships in various upper-middlebrow publications like NYT Magazine, New York magazine, etc.
Three bits jumped out at me that seem to fit what you’re saying, to some degree. (I’m aware there are differences of definition; let’s say there are people who are perhaps not-entirely-voluntarily in open marriages, at the vary least, whether you count that as poly or not).
[couple where the man’s sex drive etc had been greater than the woman’s; woman is diagnosed with Parkinson’s; meets man at Parkinson’s-related event]
So: she finds a man who she is attracted to, sexually, more than her husband, cheats on her husband, and basically presents the whole thing as a fait accompli. The idea that he might get some say in it, instead of just getting cheated on, leads him to agree to an open marriage.
The kicker: the boyfriend’s wife didn’t know this was going on, and as of the publication of the article, still doesn’t. And you have to wonder whether the husband – with his wife chronically ill, and with the article making it sound like he’s the breadwinner (she’s described as picking up some work she could do from home prior to the Parkinson’s diagnosis, while he’s described as being tired after the workweek) – was worrying he would get wrecked in a divorce, and just went with the path of least resistance. It certainly wasn’t a fair way for it to occur – it’s pretty obvious he got less of a say than she did.
This one is kind of open and shut. It’s an ostensibly open relationship, he’s not dating anyone, she is, a lot. This couple isn’t profiled in the article, so we don’t know anything more, but it just comes off as a poor deal for the guy.
“I don’t want to have to do that again” is the sentiment I have seen in (monogamous) people in bad relationships where they worry that, as bad as it might be, it would be too hard to find someone new. She gets to date a rich guy and a soccer player, while still having the comfort of her main relationship. He gets not having “to do that again”. This, again, seems like a pretty uneven arrangement.
If partner A starts cheating, and when caught says “let’s have an open relationship”, or if partner A says “let’s have an open relationship” without the cheating (morally superior, of course), if partner B says yes because they don’t want to blow the relationship up…
@dndnrsn
> And you have to wonder whether the husband – with his wife chronically ill, and with the article making it sound like he’s the breadwinner – was worrying he would get wrecked in a divorce
How do you mean? I don’t want to overanalyse a short description, but for me it read the other way around. The text describes how she immediately turned around 180 degrees as soon as “divorce” was made an option. Because then it wasn’t sex and attraction anymore, but about losing the wealth, home and security (and spousal health care coverage?) her breadwinning husband provides for her.
And quote: “while he relayed his past grievance, she looked untroubled” Not exactly a reaction I would expect from a caring spouse.
You left out the part where earlier in the marriage he suggested opening it up and she said no. It makes him somewhat less sympathetic.
In the poly communities I’ve been in, there isn’t really a “group”– it’s more like Alice is dating Bob and Charlie, Bob is dating Daniel and Eve, Charlie is dating Frank and Greg, Daniel is dating… and so on and so forth.
I have not observed this dynamic happening (except insofar as some people have primary relationships and don’t like sex very much). In general, amount of sex is highly correlated with amount of commitment, for pure reasons of convenience– it’s much easier to fuck someone if they live in the same house.
While I have observed this happening, I strongly suspect involuntarily monogamous people are far more common.
Generally speaking, your partners are those you have a direct relationship with. Your partner’s partners are your “metamours”. In a triad, every partner has a direct relationship with the other two members of the triad. So both the man and the woman would have 2 partners. (Considering only the triad) The transitive set of relationships (you partners + you partners’ partners + their partners and so on) is often referred to as “your polycule”.
IME, that certainly happens, but it not particularly common. After all the “beta” male is able to seek out more partners until his own sexual needs are satisfied.
Undoubtedly. I have met some people who are “poly” because the person they want to be with is but are deeply unhappy with the situation. It’s a pretty unhealthy situation and probably an unstable one. But the idea that “this is the best they can get” seems weird to me. What are they getting out of that situation? Romantic fulfillment? Clearly not. Sexual fulfillment? You mean they are so unappealing as a partner that they can’t find a single monogamous person who will have sex with them, but they will find poly persons (who already have other partners) who will have sex with them? That seems highly unlikely to me.
IME, the situation above arises because Alice really wants to be with Bob for some reason. Bob is poly and refuses to become monogamous with Alice. And while Alice could find other partners, Alice is fixated on Bob and will stick with him no matter how bad an idea this is. (You could replace “poly” with any other incompatibility) Usually, eventually Bob gets tired of Alice’s dishonesty (I mean, Alice needs to keep pretending to be at least somewhat OK with the situation) or Alice realizes she really needs to date someone she’s compatible with instead of Bob. Either way, they break up and everyone is happier.
dndnrsn: I know a lot of poly people who only have one relationship. Most of the time, this is by choice: they only have emotional energy or time for one relationship, they’re picky about romantic partners, or they’re hella introverted. I think it is a mistake to assume from “one person has lots of partners, one person doesn’t” that the latter person is being taken advantage of.
How can you possibly describe “someone who intentionally chooses to only have one relationship” as poly? What am I missing here, exactly?
Another possibility is that they only have one relationship but they occasionally go on dates/hook up with people/don’t have constraints on what they might do romantically or sexually with someone else if they happen to want to.
Me (male) and my partner (female) both fit this definition. We have chose to date only each other at the moment, for matters of convenience and logistics—we’re just too busy at the moment to sustain more relationships. But we both have had more partners (casual and long-term) in the past, and we’re open to the possibility of any of us starting more relationships if conditions are favorable, or if we fall hopelessly in love etc. Even if we only date each other in practice, our status as “poly” still matter a lot of us, and it has many practical consequences; for example, we feel at ease about talking to each other about desiring other people sexually, or being infatuated by someone at work, etc.
Their partner has more than one relationship.
So what makes them a poly and not a cuck?
That they (claim to) don’t mind that their partner has another relationship?
I pretended to do that once too when my girlfriend said “I’m going to date someone else too and if you don’t like it you can get lost.” Do I count as poly?
So what makes them a poly and not a cuck?
Nothing, nothing at all.
The only way they wouldn’t be a cuckold/cuckquean is if the relationship was legally recognized, in which case they’d be monogamous with their polygynous/polyandrous spouse.
I’m not sure what you mean by the word “cuck”.
If your partner is dating more than one person with your consent, then you’re poly, yes. But it seems like you don’t want to be poly, in which case I would strongly advise you to have a monogamous relationship instead.
Does it count as my “consent” even if I dislike the situation, but prefer it to being dumped?
Obviously in that case I wanted a monogamous relationship – but that option was not given to me. I was told “you can be my guy on the side or you can be nothing at all.”
I guess I’m technically “consenting” to the situation, but I think it would be a HUGE stretch to say that I, myself, was poly.
And I think that’s the root of a lot of the criticism here. The assumption that a whole lot of low-status men AND women will end up in poly situations that they don’t actually want all so the higher-status member of the relationship can enjoy themselves marginally more.
@Matt M:
Clearly that’s not a great situation.
But I am confused. Did you prefer to be in the relationship on those terms, or not? To be clear, it sounds like there was never a “you get to be monogamous with this person” option; it was “you get to be in a poly relationship, or you do not get to be in a relationship at all”, yes?
If you did, I’m not sure how you think “no poly anywhere” would be better – that’s precisely “you do not get to be in this relationship which you prefer to be in”.
If you didn’t, in what way is that problem with poly? Is your objection merely “more people will end up in relationships that they don’t want, because people are bad at not having relationships they don’t want and poly increases incidence of relationships in general”?
Matt: My advice is that naturally monogamous people in polyamorous relationships never ends well. You’re going to be jealous and unhappy; you and your girlfriend will fight all the time; you or she will eventually get tired of the conflict and break up (hopefully before you drag children into this mess). It is much better to pull off the Band-Aid now than suffer through a couple years of misery that ends in exactly the thing you want to avoid. You found a girlfriend once, which implies that you’ll be able to do it again; there are many more monogamous fish in the sea than there are poly fish.
If you choose to make a stupid-ass decision then, okay, I guess you’re poly by relationship style but not by inclination. It is still a stupid-ass decision.
Nevertheless, in my experience, relationships where one person has way more partners than the other person are almost never instances of a naturally monogamous person making a stupid-ass decision (because that decision is clearly idiotic so most people are smart enough to avoid it).
Right, and this is where I think that elite silicon valley high IQ snobs fall dangerously off course.
It’s like dismissing spousal abuse as a problem because clearly violent men are easy to identify and only stupid women would get involved with one. And once he actually hits you, you know for sure, so you’d have to be a REAL idiot to not immediately leave, right?
People make “idiotic” decisions when it comes to relationships all the time. Like yeah, OBVIOUSLY you’re going to be miserable if you want a monogamous relationship and your partner insists on seeing other people too. But maybe you put up with it anyway because you think you’re in love with them, maybe you think they’ll change, maybe you think it won’t be that bad, maybe you’re just terrified of dying alone. But I’m unconvinced that having someone come along and say “you can avoid this by not making stupid decisions” solves any of your problems much at all.
Of all the conceptual gaps here, I find the idea that anybody is “naturally monogamous” to be the hardest to swallow.
Matt M:
Do you really find it implausible that someone might be happy with an arrangement in which they have one partner, who has multiple partners?
@Ozy: How do you justify your belief that a particular human is naturally monogamous, polyamorous, polygynous or polyandrous?
Jaskologist, in what sense do you find the idea of someone being naturally monogamous hard to swallow? Is it that you don’t think anyone sincerely prefers monogamy to polygamy, or that you think any such preference must be in some sense culturally derived and hence not “natural”? If the latter, you may be right; if the former, I assure you that I for one would strongly prefer to have exactly one partner.
@Matt M:
If you look for resources on broaching the subject of poly to your existing partner, you will inevitably come across something along the lines of “Your partner might decide they don’t want to have a relationship with you on those terms and they are entitled to that and if they can’t be happy in a poly relationship, then them making that decision is a good thing.” Similarly, if you look for resources for people whose partners have brought up poly, they will say something along the lines of “If this is a deal breaker, then that’s ok and you should do what’s right for you.”
In other words, if you spend any time researching the topic you will come across very specific advice on how to avoid making a stupid decision. And sure, breaking up with somebody you love sucks either way. But this is really no different than any other way your partner might identify a boundary as a deal breaker for them.
@Alexandre Zani
I believe Matt M’s point was not that the poly person is making a stupid decision, but that the other (preferring monogamy) is making a “stupid” by being stuck in a relationship that makes them unhappy but where they see no easy way out.
See the examples further above mentioned by dndnrsn, where one partner decided to be polyamorous while the other person just went along. Now people who happily (!) practice polyamory obviously have a different view on this, but in general, jealousy seems to be a strong motivating force for many human beings (it is at least portrayed as this in popular fiction; it also seems to be a non-negligible motivator for homicide). Someone who is attractive with a large social circle might wonder why anyone would choose to stay in a relationship that makes them unhappy – don’t these people who stay in a half-poly relationship show by revealed preferences that they are okay with this?
Consider someone deciding that he will, from now on, sometimes communicate with his wife using physical force. She is free to hit back, of course. This is not domestic abuse if she doesn’t leave, right? — see how she even covers up her bruises with make-up and tells everybody she is fine! And while a large proportion of onlookers would assume that she is a “victim”, they are only committing the typical mind fallacy: they certainly wouldn’t want to be in a relationship where they get assaulted regularly, but how can they draw a conclusion about her?
Of course there are “naturally” (I don’t like this roman theological word, genetically-inclined is a better word) monogamous humans. We’re those “dysfunctional” people called “co-dependent” in the same books that used to call homosexuals and transgender people crazy too. Nevermind co-dependance describes pretty much exactly the mechanism by which genetically monogamous species such as owl monkeys are possible and that this biological mechanism has been shown to exist (more or less) in humans too. I.e distress when separated from pair bond mate. We’re found in higher numbers in egalitarian forager (hunter gatherer) overall less sexually dimorphic populations such as the south african Hadza, or to a lesser extent northern europeans.
Ozy is right, the rational thing to do is to not involve yourself with someone who isn’t as monogamously-inclined as you are. But that’s easier said than done, particularly if your dating pool is pretty shallow because you’re not sexually dimorphic enough by current western standards of desirability.
@The Element of Surprise: That seems like a potentially poor analogy given fear of getting stalked, harrassed or beaten to death is typically not a factor in the polyamory scenario (unless it is also abusive, in which case the problem is the abuse – not inherently the polyamory, though it’s certainly a persuasive weapon to the so inclined).
Monogamy does not at all guard against jealousy. It’s not at all unheard of that some people are ‘married to their work’ despite being in a relationship – that’s stressful for their partner in a monogamous relationship as well, for nearly all of the same reasons as someone being given poor treatment in a polyamourous arrangement would. The partner desires attention and love and isn’t getting as much as they need to be psychologically healthy, or as much as they would deserve given they pitch in.
Going “aha, but polyamoury is bad!” doesn’t address the problem that some people get ignored despite pulling their weight in a relationship. But just as a functioning monogamous relationship doesn’t cause this imbalance, a functioning polyamourous relationship doesn’t, either. It’s about communication – about listening to what your partners want and need. This goes both ways and often involves compromises.
Just to pitch in on this in particular: I am a woman in a relationship where I have a primary who would rather be in a monogamous relationship with me. He will not fuck me, though, and I’ve told him this is intolerable for me in the long run (it contributes to depression), but I desperately don’t want to leave because I love him (the thought is emotionally terrifying), and he desperately doesn’t want me to leave because he loves me.
He understands my problem and is allowing me to be polyamourous is his part of our compromise. My part of the compromise is a massive financial commitment, in the form that I take a sabbatical every time I want to spend vacation time with my other relationships, so that my actual paid vacation time is dedicated to my primary (at the moment this means I have no savings – working on it). My inofficial part of the compromise is also that I do most of the household and give him all the attention he wants (which actually isn’t a lot – I’ve told him a few times he treats me like I’m a (beloved) piece of decoration in our living room). Recently he’s started to give me some financial support of his own accord (mostly in the form that he pays for certain groceries by himself – he’s always had a higher food consumption and we split all our bills 50/50 unless it’s personal entertainment items) because he’s coming to understand that our arrangement costs me about three grand a year.
Is he not as happy as he maximally could be? Sure. He’s made concessions. Is he happy with the arrangement in absolute terms? Definitely. If you’re going to tell me he’s actually getting shafted, given I subsidise his life I’m honestly going to be heavily sceptical. However, if you just asked him, he’d say “well, I suppose my girlfriend is polyamourous and I’d rather she was monogamous”, because the other things aren’t at the forefront of his mind, and you’d be none the wiser about how much commitment this means from me.
The obvious problem here seems to be sampling and self-selection: the statistics are those who self-identify within an already idiosyncratic group. I don’t think the arguments against are “current poly people shouldn’t be so” but “if this were the cultural norm in society as a whole, these would be the consequences”. Your data doesn’t really speak to that latter hypothesis.
Spot on. Scott cannot validly infer anything about human society from his survey.
And he’s arguing against basic evolutionary biology too. In almost every species, the male is less choosy than the female and the exceptions are when males perform more parental care. Monogamy is just a cultural restraint on our inherent biology. Letting it loose would be opening a Pandora’s Box that would be difficult to close.
Humans vary biologically. Selective pressures of environments have shaped human populations differently. Perhaps most humans tend towards a mild form of polygyny (as compared to textbook tournament species such as chimps and baboons). But there are humans that tend toward bonobo-style egalitarian polygamy (I think that’s the case of some poly people and some south american tribes work like this too) and then there are humans that tend towards monogamy like the Hadza (they have high levels of paternal offspring care btw).
I agree, I Kant imagine this would work as a cultural norm.
This was my reading as well.
Yeah. Game, set, and match, pretty much — this is a poll of a bunch of self-selected psychologically eccentric outliers within a group that is already a bunch of self-selected psychologically eccentric outliers.
>This doesn’t seem compatible with NRO and Heartiste’s theory, but it’s also not great data. If some supporter of theirs wants to tell me what I have to do in the next SSC survey to get results that they’ll be willing to believe, then let’s talk.
He’s not claiming it as decisive data; he’s claiming it as *some* data, which is more than anyone else has brought to the conversation so far. If the Less Wrong data had backed up the NRO/Heartiste theory, then I would have slightly increased my belief in it. Since it doesn’t I have to decrease my belief in it, at least to a small extent.
Bad data is no better than no data. The flaws in what’s been presented are profound and should not affect your priors at all.
Biased data is worse than no data. Bad data is weakly indicative, and much better than no data.
Would you really have said the same thing if the LW survey had show the opposite of what’s presented here?
I was vague; I apologise. When I said ‘bad data’, I meant: ‘data whose bias cannot be corrected’. I believe the data in the post fit that criterion. When I said ‘no better’, I really meant: ‘usually no better, except in those cases where the effect size is so large that it dominates one’s uncertainty about the bias’. (In the case that it is better: given large uncertainty about the bias, the effect should be a priori obvious and therefore it’d still barely affect the prior, so it’d still be hardly any better than no data.) Would you disagree with any of those claims?
And, frankly, yes: I would have said the same thing had the LW survey shown the opposite. Bad data is bad data. I don’t have a dog in the fight. It’d actually be reassuring if prophecies of doom were convincingly falsified by solid, generalisable survey data, but self-described polyamorists are such a niche group that I’m not convinced that any survey data could be generalisable to the parent population.
The low-moderate income African-American community is probably a better model than Bay Area/LW Rationalists for what polyamory would like look if applied to the (heterosexual) wider US society. Polygamy/polyamory is tolerated in males, the sex with greater leverage in the mating market, and occasionally observed in women. Serial monogamy is relatively more common in women, and may be the more common pattern overall.
The sex-patterning of polyamory in society at large will probably depend to a large degree on which groups have greater bargaining power in their respective mating pools. The NYT article suggest that certain demographics of low-status men can use polyamory as a hedge against abandonment/no monogamous mating opportunities because it is a relatively rare strategy, but that might change once high-status men can openly take multiple paramours. Monogamy has always been a sort of affirmative action for men. Polyamory may work very well as a frequency-dependent mating strategy, especially for women of all status levels who can enjoy their greater relative access to partners.
My expectation from historical and cross-cultural observation is that polyamory would devolve into polygamy for most of the population once it is established as a norm. Because of this expectation, I would prefer that polyamory remains a tolerated practice rather than a social institution on par with monogamous marriage. Polygamy is a very stable attractor state that appears to have a lot of undesirable social correlates.
You can’t compare these statistics. Assuming that everyone is heterosexual in these samples, the total sum of men in relationships has to equal the total sum of women in relationships. But the distribution of partners for poly women is right-skewed when compared to the distribution of partners for poly men; the percentages are higher in almost every category. Unless that 0.5% of poly men has an enormous number of partners, your own data proves that you can’t infer anything from it because it’s so shit.
Actually, enough poly people are bisexual that these data are perfectly plausible. Your heterosexuality assumption is what makes it hard to understand. Heteronormativity ftw.
The expected values are 1.035 and 1.87 [ed.: assuming ‘5+ = 5’]; were the number of men and women in the ‘community’ equal in size and had equivalent degrees of homosexuality, the expectations would be approximately equal. (Small departures in these assumptions will lead to small departures in equality.) Do you really think that this enormous discrepancy is better explained by a greater incidence of lesbianism and bisexuality amongst the women than by the data just being a really poor self-selected sample from a weird subcommunity where men badly outnumber women? (See also the response to @axolotl below.)
You’re ignoring the fact that there are differing numbers of men and women in a given subculture. If the poly communities that the respondents come from have 1.8 men for every woman, it works out (even assuming gay and bi people are a rounding error, which is unlikely here).
The disparity is even bigger in the poll responses (more than 3:1), but it’s plausible that SSC readership is more gender-skewed than the communities that poly SSC readers date in.
Of course, the large gender ratio is not going to be present in a hypothetical large-scale poly society, so that might affect some of the analysis. I’m not sure what sort of normalization you’d need to do to compare apples to apples here, or what underlying assumptions about poly dynamics that would translate to. It would make for an interesting statistics project.
You’re obviously right that I was also tacitly assuming that the total number of women equalled the total number of men. I apologise and should have made that clear.
But this doesn’t change the point. The expected values are 1.035 and 1.87 [assuming ‘5+ = 5’]; were the number of men and women in the ‘community’ equal in size and had equivalent degrees of homosexuality, the expectations would be approximately equal. Small departures in these assumptions will lead to small departures in equality. As it’s a massive departure, something is seriously amiss.
As the point of the article is about the effects of polyamorism-at-scale, Scott’s data cannot bear on this if (1) the data come from samples of a ‘community’ where men badly, badly outnumber women, or (2) the data for men and women are just this skewed and not good samples (self-selection bias, differing interpretations of how to answer questions, etc.). (Even if polyamorous women in the ‘community’ are massively more likely to be lesbians or bisexual than polyamorous men are to be gay or bisexual—which would also explain the discrepancy in expectations—at the population level there are probably more gay and bisexual men than lesbian and bisexual women, so any such skew towards lesbianism (etc.) is yet another reason to give up on the data.)
As for normalisations (or, more generally, the right way to model these dynamics): it’s a good question! But I think even a good answer to this good question wouldn’t be useful, given the data; a good model can’t save bad data.
Weird nerds aren’t a representative sample of the population, and I’m not convinced that it’s possible to gain useful insight about the population by sampling weird nerds.
PS: Remember when Cletus Coorslight and Theocrat von Rushdoonsky were like “if gay marriage, then polygamy” and respectable society was all “haha no, you worthless inbreds, slippery slopes don’t real”?
I think history shows that slippery slopes are very real. Only we look back and call it the march of progress.
I came by to say just this, and nydwracu beat me to it. I wouldn’t wager that, if polygamy were legalized or if recognition of polygamous relationships were made compulsory by the state, polygamous unions would generally be mostly like it’s done in the Bay Area. I’d figure that most poly relationships would be polygynous. Considering that almost nobody moves from a culture dominated by monogamy to a culture dominated by polygamy for economic reasons (especially when you compare it to the migration in reverse), I strongly suspect polygamy is deleterious meme.
Why is it slippery? Does the argument for one not apply to the other?
Given that the general population does not in any case have a norm of healthy relationships, I would rather expect that your point is moot.
PS: Remember when some unidentified logician from your favorite political coalition was like “if gay marriage, then toaster marriage” and respectable society etc?
Your two points contradict each other: you’re basically saying “Yeah, it did indeed play out the way the right-wingers feared, and it’s AWESOME. Also, it totally didn’t play out the way the right-wingers feared, and you’re crazy for thinking so.”
I’m not sure. There were claims that Same Sex Marriage would lead to pedophilia and bestiality. It hasn’t and it won’t.
Will polyamory gain more formal recognition? Maybe. Did some critics of SSM predict that? Perhaps, but that wasn’t the biggest or most used bullet point in that discussion.
At the most charitable to sexual conservatives, we could say “Sexual conservatives predicted four outcomes from the SSM slippery slope. We may get one of the four, or we may not. If we do, it’s the most socially functional of those outcomes mentioned.”
Oh, ye of little faith.
I would suggest that the survey data is too unreliable to extrapolate into wider social trends. Even setting apart self-selection, the number of polyamorous people in the United States today is vanishingly small and unrepresentative. (By definition, they are self-selected sexual vanguard.)
I think it would be more reliable to look at cross-cultural comparisons and historical examples of polyamory. These examples I think would be much more supportive of the scenarios suggested by Heartiste and NRO. Both in history and in modern culture outside the US, there are many instances of societies that create widespread patterns of one man having socially-sanctioned sexual relationships with multiple women, but few with widespread patterns of one-women/multiple-men or multiple-women/multiple-men. From Wikipedia’s entry on polyandry:
Historical and non-US cultural patterns won’t necessarily recur in the United States if polyamory becomes more accepted, but I know which way I would bet.
Having lived in China and seen SE Asia up close for a decade, I would add two points from personal observation:
1. Patterns where a few “alpha” men have multiple women partners also gives rise to flourishing prostitution to service the many unlucky “beta” (“gamma”?0 men that can’t find stable partners.
2. The affects on society are quite pronounced, even for very small numbers. Just a few percentage points of disaffected young men that want, but can’t find, women partners can cause a surprising amount of trouble.
As a moral matter, I am strongly in favor of more tolerance and acceptance of polyamory and other non-traditional relationship structures. But my support is based on moral principles in favor of freedom and allowing people to shape their own lives. I suspect that Heartiste/NRO have a better predictive case about the outcomes of more widespread polyamory, and it seems to me that strict utilitarians should be in favor of restricting/not tolerating polyamory.
I’ll wager alphas just don’t like taking surveys.
The same way Bigfoot hates being photographed, and God put fossils in the ground to test our faith.
Are you saying that alphas don’t exist?
Not to be a dick, but the experience of poly you’ve described having before casts your statistics in a different light. One more supportive of Heartiste’s characterization than yours.
If a guy has multiple women ‘partners’ whom he never has sex with, and who are themselves having sex with other men… how is that any different from being left out in the cold exactly?
The guys answering that survey might have one or even two partner, but I’d bet figurative dollars to donuts that they’re not getting half as much attention as they would in exclusive relationships.
I don’t think it requires some enormous conspiracy to figure out why an asexual man does not have sex very often.
Wait, Scott doesn’t have sex? I had missed this fact.
AFAIK he does have sex, it just is not the most important part for him in a romance.
(God, it is a bit weird that strangers talk about such private stuff?)
It sure is. It’s also a confusing definition of “asexual”. Any of Arthur’s knights may have valued other things in a romance higher than sex, but I would only call Galahad asexual!
This survey of 4,000 poly people rates polyamorous men as 25% higher on a 6-point scale of sexual frequency than the GSS does for the general population.
It seems to rate women even higher than that.
Have you seen all the high-status people who link to Scott’s blog? Have you noticed that people gather to meet him when he announces that he’s going to be visiting a particular city? If that’s not alpha, what is?
I’ve noticed that red pill people are really good at twisting their theory so it’s able to explain any possible piece of evidence. “Alphaness” becomes a circular definition wherein if you don’t get laid, the only possible explanation is that you are insufficiently “alpha”.
So by your reasoning, David Sedaris is an alpha male?
One of the unfortunate legacies of Robin Hanson here is the idea of a single global status ladder. There are many traits which will win you great acclaim in society at large but which will never arouse women. The original concept of the beta was of a mensch more than a schlub: he’s nice and financially secure but just not appealing at all.
Anyway, my point wasn’t about trying to be alpha so much as the fact that these poly ‘relationships’ seem to involve a lot of sex for the women and little or none for the men. Doubly so since, pre-Topher, both sides had their own blogs and we got to see just what a stark difference that really was.
You’re misunderstanding Heartiste’s argument. He’s saying that low-status will be included in poly relationships, but only to help provide for the kids of the high-status men involved in the relationship, while not being allowed to father their own children. If polyism becomes mainstream and the overwhelming majority of women will belong to a polyist relationship, low-status men will be forced to choose between being abused in such a way and not getting any “action” at all. This is the usual “cuckolding” hypothesis popular in Heartiste’s circles, taken to its logical conclusion in a poly world.
But even with your interpretation, the method of analysis is still wrong. In a world with 10 poly men, 1 poly woman, 10 mono men and 1 mono woman, such that
1. the 3 highest-status poly men are in a relationship with the sole poly woman;
2. the highest-status mono man is in a relationship with the sole mono woman;
3. and nobody else is in a relationship;
you would conclude that 70% of poly men are single and 90% of mono men are single, so poly doesn’t hurt low-status men. This is a complete non-sequitur: one simply cannot extract any evidence about low-status men’s chances of getting a date from these percentages.
full disclosure: I don’t think either of NR or Heartiste is 100% correct, but I do think there’s enough evidence that more widespread polyamory leads to a crapsack world to resist it on consequentialist grounds.
This counter-argument to NRO and Heartiste is so weak that I’m confused why you posted it.
If you’re emotionally committed to Bay Aryan polygamy, it’s understandable to be annoyed by articles criticizing it, but they’ve got the Big Data called history and anthropology on their side.
I mean, you do know that of the 1,231 societies listed in the 1980 Ethnographic Atlas, only 4 have polyandry, right? Do you think there’s a basis in universal human psychology for that? If you believe psychology is reducible to evolutionary biology, do you think Bay Aryans have diverged into a race whose polygamous behavior will produce gender equality rather than polygyny and the sort of patriarchy (not to be confused with Christian patriarchy) documented to follow it? Do you want the law to recognize Bay Aryan polyamory, and if so, what consequences do you expect from men of other races being able to have multiple marriages?
Traditionally, marriage has been consonant with ‘having kids with someone.’ I’m not sure that applies to most poly relationships.
Rationalist poly groups can’t possibly be representative of a generalized cross-demographic concept of polyamory.
Outside of your rationalist survey data, empirically as far as I’m aware (am I wrong?) most poly societies of any sort result in high status men having on avg 1+ women.
Posted this above, but the fusion dance community is about as poly as the rationalist community while not being the same kind of weird nerd, so it makes a useful comparison.
The (straight or bi) high status poly men in the fusion scene do indeed have >1 female partner on average, but this is true for the women as well, and everyone’s partners tend to have partners other than them. I’m not aware of any “harems”; the modal poly network is an approximately-bipartite graph (some non-straight relationships; disproportionately many of these among women) with average degree ~2.5.
I’d certainly buy that this is unusual historically – I don’t think that’s in dispute. But poly as practiced today could not really have existed before birth control (and to a much lesser extent paternity tests), so I don’t think comparisons to pre-birth control societies are going to be that useful.
How old is “fusion dance” and what exactly is it?
And how do children factor in? Are romances strictly relegated to that, and people still choose to have kids with the more stable/long term life partner, or is it patch work families?
It’s a style of social partner dance. Grew out of blues, west coast swing, lindy, and tango, mostly. It’s hard to say exactly how old it is, because these things do not evolve in discrete steps, but 15 years is a good guess, with the first 5 being very adolescent.
People almost exclusively have kids with a single long-term partner. Often other partners will help out raising the kids in the way that a particularly close aunt or uncle might.
That said, it skews pretty young: median age perhaps 27. So kids are fairly rare.
There’s a big sampling bias problem:
1. LW and SSC survey respondents are not representative of the general population. What is or isn’t socially adaptive for them might be maladaptive for the general population.
2. The LW-SSC memeplex has a huge gender imbalance (10:1 m:f), and since they’re more likely to partner with each other than the general population, this will skew the data massively.
I think you’ve got the relationship backwards. Low-status men won’t identify as poly because they think it’s bad for them.
Here’s my interpretation of the data:
The LW-SSC memeplex encourages ideas which lead to a higher than normal rate of both polyamory and singles. I assume consequently that SSC respondents have a much lower than normal rate of parenthood. (Would be nice to have data on that though.) The closest proxy is the marriage rate at 28%, much lower than the US national average of ~60%. (Can’t find any data to correct for age though.) This is in my opinion bad news and maladaptive.
Encouraging low-status single people to adapt to poly (or even to accept it as not bad for them) is a typical mind fallacy. 43% of SSC are single! They can’t even get one partner, and you’re asking them to get rid of the only socially acceptable mate-guarding technique.
Poly is not currently the default, and we’re trying to figure out what the societal consequences would be if it were. This is probably the biggest Chesterton fence in our society (e.g., see What Is the Male Marriage Premium?) and until we fully understand it, I’m very cautious about tearing it down. Surveying self-selected SSC people and using that data to decide what that means for everyone else is sort of sketchy, or at least nowhere near sufficient evidence to tear down the fence. I think it would be sufficient data to inform unsure SSC people.
You have to correct for a bunch of things that confound for “sexual success”. At the very least: age, IQ, education, income, race, height, and weight.
Status and physical attractiveness also confound, but self-reported values for those probably don’t map well to reality. Sexually unsuccessful people probably underrate their own attractiveness. Are there any good quantifiable proxies for these?
A question “Why are you not poly?” for non-poly people could help determine in which way the “poly men are single less than mono men” relationship goes.
“How many biological children do you have?” would be interesting, though probably also depressing.
Is age (or date/year of birth) not in the survey to avoid making the data too personally identifiable? What about having age brackets?
As a polyamorous person, I generally agree with this.
There is no way I would have become poly if I wasn’t surrounded with evidence that A: I will get love. I wont be one of the ones who gets neglected, becomes a Disaffected Male and starts tearing at the seams of society like a mink stuck in a bag, B: There exist men who I wouldn’t mind sharing a home with. Both of these realizations are going to be a product of being in a pretty good place in life. A, for obvious reasons. B, because it’s basically the definition of being surrounded with reliable allies.
(Generally, I do think we can probably come up with institutions to support polyamory for the masses that wouldn’t just collapse into polygyny like it did in most societies, that’d be beneficial to social cohesion and child rearing, though I haven’t thought in depth about what those institutions would be yet. Some taboos about house sex ratios and reproduction decisions would be a good start, I think.)
Poly women are much more often bisexual than poly men. This could throw off your interpretation of the numbers somewhat. That said, the two “narratives” you cite don’t seem like worthwhile places to start a conversation, given they both bare-facedly substitute uncritical assumptions for any attempt at finding facts. There are people who actually study these things. (Not many!)
Let’s imagine that we can’t tell, a priori, whether monogamy or polyamory would be better for society. If you’re right, then we’re missing out on a more people having more fun in their life. If the anti-polyamory side is right, then we’re heading to a society categorized by a few men dominating over a multitude of women. The lonely men are going to kill themselves at alarmingly high rates. The women are going to be fighting each other just for a little attention and the kids are going to have fathers who don’t care about them. I’m not saying you should definitely switch over but this is really something you should think about before trying to completely revamp society.
… How could you possibly read this post as an argument for trying to completely revamp society? It’s rebutting an empirical claim about polyamory as practiced.
I think, in the absence of any big red “EVERYONE IS POLY NOW” buttons, the increased suicide rate, unhappiness of women, and uncaring fathers will be noticed well before everyone converts to polyamory. Indeed, this seems like a self-solving problem– if the women are fighting each other for a little attention, they will eventually realize they can get all the attention they like by becoming monogamous, and then the men will have no one to dominate over.
In the meantime, poly people can write blog posts that point out that none of this appears to be happening.
Let’s say that democracy was not only imperfect but was empirically shown as substandard but we couldn’t absolutely prove this until now. It’s too late to turn back the clock now. How would we even get out of this form of government? At some point, a movement explodes to the point where reversing is non-trivial. There is a reason people talk about slippery slopes. Society is not a science experiments where you can simply adjust the variables. One thing can lead to another in complex ways, some more foreseeable than others. Maybe the women will realize the problems they’re facing. But sexual attraction isn’t rational. They’re still going to want the high status guy. It seems pretty naive to say this won’t happen when both biology and history are against you.
Well…the increased poverty, unhappiness of women, and uncaring fathers have been noticed in lower class African-American populations for decades, and it hasn’t stopped those populations from abandoning marriage as a cultural norm. If anything, unwed motherhood is spreading among lower and middle class Americans of all races while the upper classes preach tolerance and practice monogamy when parenting.
That’s not how it’s playing out among the sort of women profiled in Jason DeParle’s American Dream. Their relationships straddle the line between serial monogamy and serial polygamy (do their boyfriends have other girlfriends at the same time? who knows?). If they insisted on monogamy they probably wouldn’t get laid ever again.
ITT Scott tries to morally justify his weird sex life rather than just accepting he’s got some weirdass fetish like the rest of us weirdos on the internet.
It’s the sort of thing that cries out for an uncomfortable sci-fi novel rather than empirical claims on the internet.
I think there’s another thing– if single people are defaulting to monogamy and Heartiste’s theory is true, you’d expect that only the relatively alpha men to identify as poly-amorous, since they’re the ones who have a shot at multiple partners. This would result in the poly population skewing female, which is exactly what your data shows (poly population is ~30% female, while the monogamous population is only ~10% female).
Of course, this would also be explained by the source; SSC probably appeals more to poly women than non-poly women. But here we’re bumping against the limits of our data set.
Good catch.
The articles you reference above make the mistake of considering women to be passive objects in the play, while at the same time arguing that lots and lots of people want access to something they control. (sex with them) This contradiction is necessary in order to make the argument they make, but as all contradictions, it needs to be addressed.
Because women get to decide whether they want to have sex with you or not, they can decide that they don’t want to be limited in their ability to seek out sexual partners too. And a lot of them do that. I know of a lot of people who started out with a “One Penis Policy” or one of those silly “We can both date women, that’s fair right?” which exploded in their faces because the woman decided she didn’t want to be unilaterally restricted in her dating and sexual choices. (I also know people who consciously negotiated the boundaries of their relationship such that the woman dates only her male primary partner, but that is the exception, not the norm)
The poly men I know who have many sexual partners do not stop their sexual partners from having many sexual partners themselves. The men who do impose such limitations on their partner tend to have very few relationships outside of their primary relationship. It’s just not feasible to all by yourself satisfy the sexual needs of more than 2 partners and have a job and a life.
I would not be willing to “believe” any result of a SSC survey, if believing the result means believing that the result is a good representation of people in general.
I agree with this comment. Equally, I’m not at all convinced that any amount of information about how polyamory functions as a small subset of the population tells us anything meaningful about how it would function as a mainstream social construct.
…to say nothing of how well it works among people who raise children, and how well the children turn out.
What are the other major poly populations besides “weird nerds”? My completely conjectural/anecdotal guesses:
– Wealthy urban socialites
– Hard cultural/political leftist college kids and 20-somethings
– Very poor populations with such high rates of out-of-wedlock birth and infidelity that polyamory is the de facto norm
– Wealthy, psychedelic-loving, party-every-weekend club kids
– Culturally-left libertarians
– Mormons! (At least a a small subsection of fundamentalists)
Most of the Islamic world.
True, I guess I was thinking in the American context.
That is a very different situation though. The islamic world is explicitly polygamous. It’s not ok for a woman to have more than one romantic or sexual partner. (And often harshly punished.)
Also while polygamy is allowed, it’s relatively rare in practice.
IIRC, it’s about 5% Muslim men in polygamous marriages. (The more interesting statistic, which I’ve been unable to find, would be the percentage of Muslim *women* in polygamous marriages.) Muslims are permitted up to four wives. Let’s suppose that the average polygamist has 2.5 wives, that’s reasonable, right?
That would indicate that in a village of 1000, there would be about 25 polygamous men, and about 63 polygamous women. That’s almost 9% of the population. I’d argue that the better word is “uncommon”, not “rare”.
Polygamy legal in most of the Islamic world, but discouraged and rare in practice.
Just anecdotally, the promiscuity of wealthy urban socialites a la the Mailers or Fitzgeralds may be a thing of the past. Starting in the 70’s, concurrent with the liberalization of divorce, there was a significant rise in disapproval of adultery, especially in the most educated classes.
The intentional communities movement has an over-representation of polyamorous individuals.
I mean, if you think about why someone would check “unsure”, this seems pretty unsurprising.
I found this to post to be fairly unconvincing for many of the reasons stated above, but it had one interesting unintended consequence that I’d like to share.
I typically think that “exploitation” is sort of over-rated as a concept, and that “consent” almost always works out. But after reading some of the comments here suggesting that polyamory could lead to exploitative relationships (where the woman has multiple partners and the man doesn’t like it but feels like there is nothing he can do about it), something clicked and now I can see more clearly how “exploitation” could apply to other relationships outside the context of this whole discussion. It also made me even more sympathetic than I already was to abused spouses, who technically have the option of leaving but who may just be in a terrible situation with no good options.
So by seeing how a norm I take for granted, monamory, might be preventing hypothetical exploitation, I am also now more able to see how other norms (some that exist, and some that could exist) might prevent other forms of exploitation. So in summary, the high strength of some of the right-leaning counterarguments to this left-leaning blog post paradoxically made me move slightly left.
Me too. Maybe it’s because I can identify more strongly with the average Western male than the “exploited” garment workers in Bangladesh. To make me take that exploitation argument seriously, you will do well to first make me feel what exploitation might be like with me being the exploited.
I’ve noticed too that right wing arguments have moved me to appreciate the lefty point of view much more than lefty arguments have. Another example: the kind of genetic determinism espoused in Murray’s The Bell Curve made me appreciate the welfare state a lot more. This is despite the fact that I read a different book arguing against the welfare state.
Interesting, thanks. I’ll have to go think if there are examples of the reverse: Where a notionally “left” argument helps me appreciate a different “right” argument.
Okay, sure. The rationalist community doesn’t represent a sample of the general population. But those saying that polyamory is rife with a certain gender imbalance aren’t pointing to any representative sample of the general population, or any actual sample at all. It’s fine to examine a subroup as a starting point.
The polyamory community is already biased against polygyny: consider all the articles that denounce “one penis policy” as being Not True Polyamory, never mind that it’s the most popular committed relationship style in the world after monogamy.
If people see the need to denounce it, that indicates it at least exists. Nobody is denouncing “one vagina policy” because it doesn’t seem to exist. Of course, the “one penis policy” might be extremely rare, and the Internet gets itself worked up about 1-3 examples (like with Rachel Dolezal).
Disclaimer: I move in mostly normie circles, not Bay Area tech geek circles; I don’t know many of the latter and don’t have experience with how well polyamory works for them.
Literally every single time I have observed a group of people try polyamory in real life – and I’ve observed it many times – it starts with everyone talking about the beautiful theoretical framework you always see described on the internet, involving fully informed consent between enlightened people who claim not to experience jealousy, and ends a few months later in an explosion of drama, hurt feelings and recrimination. Whenever I hear anyone I know talking about their plans for an open relationship now my eyes roll into the back of my head.
Sounds like a great home environment for rearing children.
My two most long-lasting poly relationships have lasted 14 and 7 years. I’m no fancy Bay Area bourgeois, but a mere average Brazilian. I know personally several poly people with longer-lasting relationships than mine (including the one who first advocated the movement for me back in the noughies).
I wish someone would make a great, statistically adequate poly census to end once and for all all the lies and misinformation based on anecdotal evidence, preconceptions and moral hangups. I mean you could just go to a polyamory forum and ask “how long have your current relationships lasted” and disprove the “few months” hypothesis in ten minutes.
What do you imagine my motivation for lying is?
You’re not going to be able to convincingly dismiss worries that these arrangements are bad for childrearing by asking a bunch of adults whose TFR is less than 2 and publishing the results.
Since when would going onto a forum where there’ll be clear biases (e.g. survivorship bias) falsify a claim like: most open relationships end in failure quite quickly? It falsifies universal claims, but nobody is making universal claims, because that would be really stupid.
Obviously people who self-identify as “polyamorous” are less likely to be single. This doesn’t touch on the National Review or Heartiste point at all. Subpar post that was presumably motivated by Scott’s personal life.
I like the approach of using data to get objective results about this question. I am also personally interested in the question, currently being male and single (albeit with children, which compensates at lot).
But I am skeptical about our ability to infer meaningful results from relationship preferences and number of partners. It starts with what you are writing:
> I’m not sure how people decided to identify as poly or monogamous
But it doesn’t end there. Is ‘partner’ the same thing for women and men (as pointed out elsewhere in the comments)? Are there selection effects where people choose mono or poly based on prior experiences? Are these people happy with the situation? The subject is highly sensitive. While it would be nice data we probably can’t go around and ask for about number of affairs or frequency of intercourse and expect useful results. Arguably the topic is most important for many people, so we can assume all kinds of selection, signalling and self-deception.
I’d like to say to go by revealed preferences, but how? I wondered about instead asking about perceived relative quality (“do you think your relationships are better/equal/worse than that of your peers?”) but while that might be interesting too, it doesn’t provide the answers we seek.
And we do not know what the baseline is. How happy are women or man on average (in or out of relationships). Historically. Though wait. we should be able to get that from existing polls, right?
I thought about looking at ancestry data bases and looking at number of offspring vs. some indicator of happiness but birth control completely distorts the relation we are looking for.
I’m really curious about more potential survey questions. So far only few have been posted.
This strikes me as very weak data; I can easily see selection effects explaining all there is to see in your data.
This is one of those cases where I am inclined to go with ‘dropping a cup of water in the ocean raises the water level of the ocean’, rather than with ‘I cant directly measure it so who knows’. Unattractive males should expect a better penile-wetting-coefficient under a system of strict monogamy than under that plus polyamory. And alphas a lesser one. It would take a lot of data to convince me otherwise.
However, the more important point here I think is that polyamory, being the niche that it is, isnt really the concern of omega males. Rather, in current day practice, it is hookup culture / serial monogamy that is getting most women’s needs met without ever having to endure omega males in their presence. And the same goes for the female perspective. On first principle, serial monogamy is also the institution which is the much more toxic one to the market, for those who are in it to extract long term commitment from it. The intent of a typical mormon groom is to provide more than just his semen, even if he has to divide his resources. The same can not be said of the average tinder match.
And either way, I dont think peoples lifestyles should be dictated by their supposed effects on some sort of abstract sexual marketplace; but I respect that it can be a sensitive topic to scott since his lifestyle is defacto illegal almost everywhere on this planet, which is aweful. But as a rhetorical instrument for fighting against these legal injustices, id say you are better off contrasting yourself to the perfectly legal hookup culture. Any supposed threat posed by polyamory to the institution of monogamy and its supposed virtues, is dwarfed by that of tinder; as net total effect obviously, but also per participant.
Same caveat applies here as discussed below; I am a bt careless here in lumping together mormons and bay area polyamorists; both of whom tend to have quite different aims, affect the sexual market differently, and are affected by the sexual market differently. A market in which all actors are hedonists is quite a different (and more intrinsically symmetrical) market from one where all actors are sexually dimorphic and try to maximize their gene copies.
Still, the general point stands I think; whatever evils are supposed to be associated with polyamory, are in practice dwarfed by whatever the effects of hookup culture are, as far as I can see.
I suppose some of the critisism of polyamory comes from people assuming wrongly that there’s just one sexual strategy for all men (have as many partners as possible but guard them jealously) and one for all women (have one highly attractive partner to sire the kids and somebody – either the same or another male – to provide resources). But this is not necessarily true. I would guess humans have a whole bunch of sexual strategies that can be successful in different settings. E.g. there appear to be high testosterone-low jealousy males, low testosterone-low jealousy males, high testosterone-high jealousy males and so on; high promiscuity-high jealousy females, high promiscuity-low jealousy females, low promiscuity-low jealousy females etc, etc. Also, sexual strategies may be learned in humans to a high extent – not necessarily, but it would make sense. Many reproductive behaviors that other animals have good instincts for need to be learned in hominids, such as copulation and breastfeeding (I hope this information is not totally outdated).
Is there a correlation between testosterone levels and sexual jealousy? Because I suspect there might be one.
The issue is more that the mating strategies differ between men and women on average (and that this is in large part the product of our evolutionary histories). Nobody is making universal claims; there will always be exceptions.
It is interesting that there are many people here defending Heartiste’s theory, but nobody for the National Review theory. I suppose this place is full of Men’s Rights-style conservatives but no Family Values-style conservatives.
Not unexpected. Unless I have a gravely inadequate image of the community, this place is hardly a young parents’ club. (And of those here who have children, I don’t expect many to have more than one.) It’s a pity that intelligent, prosocial and cultured people don’t breed. 🙁
Speak for yourself, man, I’m stupid, antisocial, and boorish ! Heh.
Who says I’m not a breeder? 😉
Even if you are a Family Values-style conservative, it is not hard to spot the flaws in the National Review theory, cognitive biases aside. Under polyamory as scott understands the term, women have a choice to enter in the arrangement or not. Individuals do not always choose wisely, but by allowing polyamory, their options increase, which we should not expect to lead to a decrease in their average satisfaction.
By contrast, the lower in the pecking order you are as a male, the more readily you see your options shrivel as society moves away from the limit where everyone is paired of one-to-one. Heartiste’s theory at least stands up to basic scrutiny.
Why is the situation not symmetrical? As long as many women gravitating towards a single high status man remains a more popular arrangement than many men flocking to and being happy sharing a single women, this asymmetry on the lower end of the pecking order remains. And I think the national review is right on at least that part; women have only one womb, thats a fact. Hanging around it with ten dudes trying to fertilize it at the same time doesn’t make any evolutionary sense.
It is this asymmetry that is fundamental; and definitely plays a role in the population at large. Mormons do not have multiple husbands. This asymmetry is obviously not so black and white for bay area polyamorists, and scotts data does suggest it swings the other way, all caveats aside. The more sexual demand either sex satisfies, the higher they will push the price of sex for those competing in the same market. And it seems the poly women are doing more to ‘depress the price of pussy’ than vice versa.
But I think insofar that conclusion is valid, I very much doubt it generalizes to the population at large. Heartiste may well be wrong when it comes to subgroups such as bay area polymorists; here it is actually the women at the lower end who see their pool of blue-balled men eager to placate them shrivel. But his general calculus is valid. National review is just plain wrong.
It’s called prostitution, and it’s pretty popular. Not that it apparently provides much happiness all-around, just release.
Right. I suppose the mormons and bay area polyamorists are also very hard to lump together in any analysis, since for mormons, the arrangement is centered around raising children, whereas generalizing from the bay areans I know, they see it as a hedonism-maximizing institution. This adds another twist to the question of who stands to benefit and who stands to gain.
Er, people? ravenclawprefect found another survey; we should definitely be using it, rather than speculating datalessly: http://www.lovemore.com/polyamory-articles/2012-lovingmore-polyamory-survey/
Particularly interesting is that poly females report a higher number of sexual partners than poly males (whereas this is reversed in the “control group” General Social Survey). See “FIGURE 10: Number of Sexual Partners in the Past Year”
A bunch of people have already noted that the rationalist community may not make a great stand-in for the world at large. Anytime you base analysis on a self-selected group, you’re going to have a fair amount of selection bias and omitted variable bias. Atheism may make a good analogue. If you looked at a bunch of self-identified atheists and compared their outcomes to the openly religious, you’d likely found that they compared very well. But what happens when you compare the religious to people who don’t practice any religion but don’t bother to call themselves atheists either?
I also wonder about using “partners” as the observable variable. How much casual or recurring but non-committal sex is happening in polyamorous communities? And does sex tend to follow the female hypergamy model more than relationships? Anecdotally, when I think about hook-ups, they certainly tend to adhere to that model. If you look at a random cohort of people who hook-up with and date each other and map the occurrence of sex, you’re probably going to find that a smaller group of men than women was having most of the sex within that cohort.
All that said, the NRO and Heartiste objections have plenty of other problems. The question of “what is best for society?” is entirely too abstract to be meaningful. For one, it completely ignores the cost of enforcing norms and punishing people who defect from those norms. In other words, if enforcing monogamy comes with a price, that price may very well outweigh any gains from the monogamy.
What is the alternative to thinking about the question? To let change happen without consideration? Obviously we cannot actually estimate the change in utility that would occur from changing our societal arrangements to ones that have not yet been tried at scale. The argument is one from risk aversion. Thinking about the question will at least heighten our focus and bring people towards assessing the magnitude of the risk and the probability of its occurrence. Useful survey data could verify or falsify whether: 3+ parent households are deleterious to a child’s wellbeing; informed polyamorous relationships are stable; polyamorous relationships are more happy than monogamous relationships; and so on. All of this would be helpful. (I doubt any of this would be decisive, as self-described polyamorous people are a very niche group and I doubt their experiences can be generalised to the parent population. It would still be helpful.)
